Jesse Tyler Ferguson is heading to London's West End in a new production of Tru

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a broadway baby and west end wonder, and now, he’s set to grace London’s theatrical boards in a new production. He’ll be making his debut at the Meiner Chocolate Factory, playing Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen’s play Tru.

The play was first performed in 1989 at the Booth Theatre in Manhatten. It’s adapted from the words and works from American playwright and novelist Truman Capote. Set in December 1975, the play finds Capote isolated in his New York residence, grappling with the fallout of a scandal that stripped him of standing among the wealthy social set he once cherished. The whole play unfurls in the writer’s apartment a week before Christmas when Capote would have been 50 (nine years before his death).

Capote is best known for his novel Breakfast At Tiffany’s which was later adapted into the cult classic film starring Audrey Hepburn.

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The UK production comes from director Rob Ashford and is set to run from September 27th until November 14th at Menier’s Chocolate Factory.

Ferguson will be reprising his role as Capote after starring in the same production in the New York staging on Broadway earlier this year.

Tru will take over from a run of Mel Brooks' musical The Producers which is currently finishing its run at the Garrick Theatre before transferring. Midnight at the Never Get is the incumbent play at Menier's Chocolate Factory, starring Ben Platt and set in 1965 New York City. The story follows Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s love is against the law, with Platt starring opposite Gregor Milne.

Ferguson is no stranger to stage lights, having received a Tony Award for playing the accountant Mason Marzac in its Broadway revival. And although this will be his debut at the Chocolate Factory, he’s no tourist in London either, currently one of the guest stars portraying King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium. He made his first West End appearance in Here We Are, Stephen Sondheim’s last work, at the National Theatre.

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As it's a one man show, we're not expecting any further casting announcements, unless they're planning to do a more 'out there' interpretation of the play.





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