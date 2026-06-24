System of a Down pop-up shop to open in London for one week only
Get 'yer exclusive merch
System of a Down play in London for the first time since 2015 this July, with a two-night run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Whether or not you’ve snagged a ticket, you can pick up some merch in London surrounding those dates.
From 10th to 16th July, a System of a Down shop will open at at 56-57 Eastcastle Street in central London, nestled between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road tube stations.
This is one of the band’s “official fan stores,” which presumably let the band avoid the venue cut involved in merchandise sales made at the band’s own gigs.
Stuff on sale will include “exclusive merch only available at our official fan stores,” according to System of a Down’s social media channels. And you can expect clothing from Hummel as well as records, and more.
This run lands around the 25th anniversary of the band’s classic Toxicity album, and you’ll find fan shop-specific vinyl editions of the album on sale. Presuming they haven’t sold out already, anyway.
We don’t have the full list of wares at the pop-up, but have seen a preview of a few of the articles of clothing, including these tasty numbers:
You can simply walk up to the store but slots are also bookable through a Seetickets portal — don’t worry, there’s no fee involved here.
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The band will also have fan stores across Europe over the coming weeks, including stints at Stockholm, Paris, Berlin and Dusseldorf.
London’s store opens from 10am to 8pm each day bar Sunday 12th July, with opening hours of 11am to 5pm.
The band’s actual gigs are on 13th and 15th July. While the band rapidly sold out of tickets initially, there’s solid resale availability for the 15th gig in particular across sites like Ticketmaster resale, Tixel and Twickets.
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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