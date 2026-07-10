London is getting a brand new statue, and it’s set to land in Trafalgar Square this autumn

Stroll round any central London street, square, or circus and chances are you'll be passing a behemoth of a marbled creation, from prowling horses in fountains to Gods striking a power pose. The city is positively littered with historical figures with slightly dodgy family history (read: wealth) that is best not looked into if you still want to appreciate the art. Changing up the statue scene in the heart of the big smoke is the arrival of a brand new sculpture which is all about celebrating the metropolitan, everywoman Londoner that many can relate to.

Trafalgar Square is sort of like the Vegas residency for sculptures, with 15 different beautiful (and sometimes whacky) sculptures gracing the central London spot since 1999. Currently, Theresa Margolles’ Mil Veces un Instante (A Thousand Times in an Instant) is the current incumbent which celebrates the existence of trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people. Its run however is set to end in September 2026 as a new creation from Tschabalala Self takes over.

(Image credit: James O Jenkins)

Marking the 16th plinth commission, Tschabalala Self’s new piece is called ‘Lady in Blue’ and will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square on September 10th. The New York based artist’s piece has been a long time coming, having initially been chosen by the commissioning group back in 2024. The statue itself depicts a woman of colour mid-stride in a flowing blue dress and heels, and according to the artist, it represents a metropolitan everywoman who many can relate to. The statue is set to be over 10 ft tall and made from bronze. The blue in the vivid dress will be made from the rare lapis lazuli blue pigment which anyone who vaguely skimmed over a gallery pamphlet or placard will be familiar with as being on of the rarest colours which has been used in many ancient famous paintings to depict wealth and opulence.

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Talking about the piece, Self said that the Lady in Blue is not an “idol to venerate or a historic figurehead to commemorate. She is a woman striding forward into our collective future with ambition and purpose. She is a Londoner who represents the city’s spirit.’ Cue Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman.

Its significance in London is also personal for the artist who said "I have London to thank for so many milestones in my practice. I had my first institutional show here, and later the first presentation of my first major painting series. The city has truly supported my artistic development and is the best possible home for this powerful figure."





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