Turner Prize shortlist drops with performance, sculpture and big ideas in the mix

The shortlist for the Turner Prize 2026 has landed, and as ever, it’s a mix of big ideas, bold formats and work that will almost certainly spark a few arguments along the way.

Announced at Tate Britain, this year’s nominees are Simeon Barclay, Kira Freije, Marguerite Humeau and Tanoa Sasraku. Between them, they cover everything from spoken word performance to sculptural installations, with a noticeable lean towards immersive, material-heavy work.

If you like your Turner Prize with a bit of range, this is very much that. There’s performance, there’s film, there’s sculpture, and there’s plenty of conceptual weight running through all of it.

Barclay has been recognised for The Ruin, a performance piece blending spoken word and live percussion that digs into themes of Britishness, class, race and masculinity. It marks a shift for the Huddersfield-born artist, who is more typically associated with installations, and the judges were clearly taken with its intensity and atmosphere.

Freije, meanwhile, gets the nod for Unspeak the Chorus, a sculptural exhibition featuring life-sized figures built from metal frameworks and cast faces. It is the kind of work that sits somewhere between unsettling and oddly moving, with the jury praising its emotional depth and the way it transforms space.

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Humeau’s shortlisted show Torches leans into the uncanny. Known for her otherworldly sculptures, the London-based artist combines organic materials with traditional ones to create forms that feel part natural history, part sci-fi fever dream. Her work has a cinematic quality to it, complete with shifting light and sound.

Then there’s Sasraku, whose exhibition Morale Patch takes on the politics of oil. Using found objects, print and film, she explores oil not just as a material but as a system of power. It is precise, layered work that connects historical narratives with present-day tensions.

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As ever, the Turner Prize is less about neat answers and more about opening things up. Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chair of the jury, described this year’s selection as a “rich and diverse range of work”, with a particular emphasis on sculpture and installation.

The exhibition featuring all four artists will open at Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art on 26 September, with the winner announced there on 10 December. The top prize is £25,000, while the remaining finalists each receive £10,000.

For a prize that has been running since 1984 and has previously crowned names like Damien Hirst, Grayson Perry and Lubaina Himid, the Turner remains one of the biggest moments in the UK art calendar.





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