Oasis Live '25 tour book goes on sale - including mad for it £12,000 edition

Around 1.4 million tickets for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour were sold in the UK alone, and if you were among the attendees, you’ll want to know about a new book the Gallaghers have coming out.

Oasis Live ’25 Opus is a behind-the-scenes photographic retelling of the tour, with pics from pro photographer Simon Emmett.

There are four editions of the book, and they veer into truly wild territory. But it’s all based on the idea the reunion of Oasis really was something special.

“When I saw the reaction to the photo, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t a single event. The photograph was the beginning of something,” says Emmett of his first photo of the Gallagher brothers back together.

“I felt strongly that this needed to be documented. There was no facade, this was genuine. We watched the crowd having the time of their lives, but the band and the crew are also having equally as good a time. That’s what was so magical about it.”

Feel the same way? It’s time to prepare your wallet.

The basic edition of Oasis Live ’25 Opus is a £65 hardback book, the Live Forever Edition. It’s a large, coffee-table-ready 336 page slab, and 33.6cm tall.

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But if you’re willing to spend as much as some fans spent on actual Oasis gig tickets on a book, check out the Wonderwall Edition.

This one costs £350, comes with a presentation case and weighs somewhere in the region of 12kg — 24 times the weight of the basic version.

It’s 47cm tall and has 648 pages, so clearly features a load more content than the standard edition. It comprises more than 1000 photos.

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour - YouTube Watch On

That’s not the end either. The Glory Edition is an even larger version, limited to 3000 copies. It’s 62cm tall, leather-bound, and has a 10-inch vinyl record on its cover — one with actual audio etched onto it.

It’s a collector’s item with a certificate of ownership, a 21.5kg monster that will set you back £1250.

Or if you have £12000 lying around you can pick up the Oasis Live ’25 Opus Supernova Edition.

This version is limited to 100 copies, and some of you will struggle to lift this thing. It’s an 82cm tall book that weighs around 40kg, with an “acrylic encased cover” and 12-inch vinyl mounted up front, bearing a voice note from photographer Simon Emmett. And it ships in an actual flight case. With wheels.

The very first print of this Supernova Edition is set to be auctioned off at the Legends Ball at Grosvenor house on November 19th, with the funds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

All editions of Oasis Live ’25 Opus are available to pre-order now for publisher Opus, set to start shipping in May.





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