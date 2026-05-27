A new Jimi Hendrix exhibition is opening in London next month

A new Jimi Hendrix exhibition is opening in London, at one of the quirkier of the capital's museums.

Hendrix in London opens on 19th June and consists of “over 500” pieces of ephemera from Hendrix’s life, from bills to letters and contracts, offering a more grounded look into the musician’s life in London in the late 1960s.

The exhibition is based on the collection of Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who was assistant to Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffery. We effectively get a view on the musical icon, in part, through her eyes. And a lot of these documents are being displayed for the very first time.

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(Image credit: Handel Hendrix House)

Sullivan worked with Jeffery from 1966 to 1973, during Hendrix’s rise to fame and beyond his untimely death in 1970.

Hendrix in London will be on show at 25 Brook Street, also known as Handel Hendrix House. It’s where two of the most famous musical figures of all time, Jimi Hendrix and George Frideric Handel, lived — if not in the very same rooms.

Hendrix lived in a flat at the top of 23 Brook Street, from July 1968 to March 1969, while Handel lived at 25 Brook Street for 36 years, up until his death.

The guitarist lived there with Kathy Etchingham, who he was in a relationship with at the time.

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There won’t be an additional charge for the Hendrix in London exhibition. It’s all part of the standard Handel Hendrix House entry fee, which grants you access to the four floors of 25 Brook Street and the Hendrix flat.

“The main room of the flat where he lived, entertained friends, rehearsed and wrote new music, and gave numerous press and media interviews has been restored,” the museum’s description notes.

“Permanent exhibitions introduce Hendrix’s place in the musical and social world of 1960s London, his influences and his legacy.”

On the other side of the musical fence, the museum is currently home to a Handel Through Mozart’s Eyes exhibition. The centrepiece of this one is a transcription of a Handel work made by Mozart — it’s a little different from the restaurant receipts of the Hendrix exhibit. That exhibition is on until 13th September, so you can catch both with the same ticket this Summer.

Adult tickets for Handel Hendrix House cost £14.50. The museum is open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. You can also gain entry to the museum with a National Art Pass or Historic Houses membership.





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