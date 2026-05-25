Mystery metal band President announce London gig, and European tour

President have announced a European tour that kicks off later this year, and includes one big gig in London.

In a case of The Masked Singer meets Slipknot, President features a lead singer who performs in a rubber mask that looks incredibly sweaty and uncomfortable.

The big fuss around the band is this singer is strongly rumoured to be Charlie Simpson, of Busted fame. Close your eyes and listen to their just-released single Doom Loop and you don’t have to be president of the Fightstar fan club to recognise the singer’s voice sounds exactly like that of Simpson.

Latest Videos From

Yep, this is another attempt by Charlie Simpson to convince us he’s a serious musical figure, actually.

“President have been building something that invites deeper investment — designed to be discovered, not sold,” reads the band blurb. Give it a listen:

PRESIDENT - DOOM LOOP - YouTube Watch On

President’s tour begins at the start of November in Stockholm, and finishes on 24th November with a night at the roughly 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton.

The tour follows their debut album release, Blood Of Your Empire, on 4th September.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have little sense of quite how in-demand these tickets will be, but pre-ordering the album gets you first dibs on tickets. Make the order before 26th May at 2pm and you’ll receive a code for the pre-sale period, which starts at 10am on 27th May.

General sale begins on 29th May, also at 10am.

Here are the full list of UK dates coming this November:

18th November - Cardiff Depot

19th November - Glasgow O2 Academy

21st November - O2 Victoria Warehouse

23rd November - Birmingham O2 Academy

24th November - London O2 Academy Brixton

President made their debut at Download festival, in June 2025. They have already clocked up more than 50 gigs since, playing across the world — including performances over the weekend at the Slam Dunk festivals in Hatfield and Leeds.