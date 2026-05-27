Soho's new 'pick-n-mix' wine bar opens next month – over 120 wines you can try by the glass and 50 per cent off deal

In less than a month, Soho will get a brand new mega wine bar, with the opening date for the latest Vagabond Wines venue announced.

Vagabond Wines in Soho will open its doors on 18th June according to the Vagabond website, while Hot-Dinners writes the bar will hold a special opening celebration on Wednesday 24th June, with 50 per cent off food and drink.

You can book a slot now, from its opening date up until mid-December 2026.

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The big sell on this place is you can order wine by the glass, with upwards of 120 to choose from. We’ve been following the story of the Vagabond Wines Soho branch for a while now, and it’s far from the only Vagabond spot in the capital.

It’s been a London mainstay since 2010, when the first Vagabond Wines opened in Fulham. And last year it opened what it called the “UK’s largest urban winery” in Canada Water. Yep, the wine is made and served in the same spot.

These days Vagabond Wines is owned by Majestic Wines, having bought the business out of a tight financial spot in 2024.

The new site will live at 14-16 Ganton Street, and it’s dubbed the Carnaby branch, not least because there’s already a Vagabond in nearby Charlotte Street contending for the “Soho” branch title.

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This new Carnaby brand is the “biggest Vagabond yet” according to the Vagabond website, commanding an estimated 6000 square feet of prime Central London space.

“At the Ganton Street location, you can explore over 120 wines at your own pace, try things you would never normally order, and build your own experience, whether that is a single glass or a full flight. It is about removing the barriers and putting the guest back in control,” Vagabond Wines managing director Christobell Giles said last month.

We’re yet to see the full menu for the Carnaby location, but in the other London spots, Vagabond offers sharing plates, small plates, cheese and charcuterie boards plus lunch options like aubergine parmigiana to help soak up the booze.





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