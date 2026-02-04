Peggy Gou is set to headline and curate a big night (and day) of music and light at London’s Old Royal Navy College.

Right on the bank of the Thames, Peggy Gou will play on August 2nd this year, alongside a line-up of similarly dance-friendly acts.

These are Prosper, MPH and Kelly Lee Owens, who will perform a DJ set, making up a compelling list of house acts.

“Running from afternoon into night, this date will offer a rare opportunity to experience Peggy Gou, her sound, vision, art and custom merch within a spectacular riverside, UNESCO World Heritage location,” reads the official event listing.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Friday February 6th at 10am, and you can sign up for this early sale window at the Labyrinth on the Thames website.

You may not want to miss this one as Gou does not play in the UK all that often. Her last dates were in 2025 as part of the Parklife and Field Day festivals, and before that she hadn’t played since 2024.

Standard tickets will cost around £75 including fees according to DICE, but there will also be VIP and “backstage” tickets. These grant you access to a special bar and toilets, plus a seated area. And, more out of the ordinary, you get access to the site’s historical Painted Hall.

The Peggy Gou date follows on from a very different kind of “on the Thames” concert on January 31st. The Kooks are playing that night, as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the band’s 2006 debut album Inside In / Inside Out.

They will be supported by Circa Waves. Tickets for that date also go on pre-sale on February 6th, at 12pm.

The Old Royal Navy College has capacity somewhere in the region of 9000-10000. But it's not nearly the biggest gig Peggy Gou has played to date. She performed at Gunnersbury Park in 2024, which can be configured for crowds up to 40,000. So get on that pre-sale list if you're a nailed-on keen.





