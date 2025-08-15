Paul McCartney's personal Beatles photo archive is going on display in London

Beatlemaniacs get ready, as a collection of Paul McCartney’s exclusive backstage pics has resurfaced and is going on display.

The exhibition, entitled Rearview Mirror: Liverpool-London-Paris, will be on at The Gagosian in London. It’s kicking off on 28th August and running until October 4th.

The exhibition features snaps from 1963, when the band embarked on their first UK tour as headliners, a residency in Paris, and multiple TV appearances. It was the year that kick-started Beatlemania, and the band shot to stratospheric levels of popularity.

A companion amongst all the craziness of that year? Paul McCartney’s 35mm Pentax camera. The photographs are from December 1963 to February 1964.

(Image credit: Paul McCartney)

McCartney photographed the band in the weeks before they made their first visit to America. Some of the shots that were taken are backstage snaps from Finsbury Park Astoria, London Palladium, and The Lewisham. During this period, the band also did a three-week residency in Paris at the Olympia, and appeared on both the Beatles Christmas Show and the BBC’s Juke Box Jury.

There is also a rare self-portrait of McCartney himself, taken using the mirror in the attic room of his London family home, of his then-girlfriend Jane Asher. The series ends with a picture of the band preparing for a flight to New York at the end of February 1964, right before their international stardom status was officially certified.

(Image credit: Paul McCartney)

Remastered from original negatives and contact sheets thought to have been lost for over half a century, each of the works has been prominently signed by McCartney, issued in a small edition, and framed in a bespoke profile of his design.

Rearview Mirror: Liverpool–London–Paris follows McCartney’s debut presentation at the gallery’s sister site in Beverly Hills earlier this year, and coincides with the touring exhibition Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm, which opened at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2023.