Sir Paul McCartney is releasing new music – and it’s his first solo album in six years

Rumours featuring the words Paul McCartney and new music have been circulating for ages, but after five years of speculating, the musician released a new track Days We Left Behind this week – and he’s not stopping there.

The single - which is essentially a beautiful love letter to Liverpool - came with the news that Sir Paul McCartney will be releasing a brand new album. Titled The Boys of Dungeon Lane, the upcoming album will be his first since his 2020 pandemic project, McCartney III and will be released on May 29th.

Luckily, there’s none of the Netflix-esque long-awaited, drawn-out secrecy around the project – in fact, we already have the track list. As well as Days We Left Behind, there will be 13 other songs on the album, which has been described as McCartney’s “most introspective album to date, taking the listener back to where it all began.”

The official description continues, “These extraordinary new songs find Paul writing with rare openness about his childhood in post-war Liverpool, the resilience of his parents, and early adventures shared with George Harrison and John Lennon long before the world had ever heard of Beatlemania. Like his career, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ is musically eclectic and sees Paul across an array of instruments and styles, showcasing his broad musicality. There’s Wings-style rock, Beatles-style harmonies, McCartney-style grooves, understated intimacy, melody-driven storytelling, character songs – the common thread being Paul.”

(Image credit: MPL/Capitol Records)

In true McCartney style, the single was aired for the very first time on BBC Merseyside on Thursday, along with a clip of the singer talking about his new song.

The album is being produced by the renowned Watt, who has produced a plethora of hits in recent years, including Elon John and Brandi Carlie’s Who Believes in Angels, Gaga’s Mayhem as well as projects for Ozzy Osbourne, The Rolling Stones, and countless other Grammy-winning artists.

It looks as though it’s going to be packed with nostalgia, with the album’s name deriving from a narrow road in a suburb of Liverpool, which is within walking distance of both McCartney’s and George Harrison’s childhood homes.

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Paul McCartney - Days We Left Behind (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Track list:

As You Lie There

Lost Horizon

Days We Left Behind

Ripples in a Pond

Mountain Top

Down South

We Two

Come Inside

Never Know

Home to Us

Life Can Be Hard

First Star of the Night

Salesman Saint

Momma Gets By





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