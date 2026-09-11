Oasis tease 2027 tour announcement, coming next week

Oasis Live ’25 will go down as one of the all-timer band comebacks, so it’s no surprise Oasis are back for another dose.

The band posted video of a drone display that took to the skies above Manchester last night, teasing that details will be revealed on 14th September at 4pm.

The drones were arranged as the band logo, before rearranging to display that date and time.

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This isn’t the first of the band’s teasers either. They have spent the last few days dropping hints as to where they will play during the next Oasis tour.

Amsterdam, Glasgow, Paris, Rome and Boston concerts are expected, while shows in Oasis hometown Manchester and Knebworth are likely on the cards too.

This latest tease was shot over the Etihad stadium in Manchester, which has somewhere in the region of 60,000 capacity.

We’re yet to hear of plans for London — but then we have only a few days to wait until the full reveal on Monday, 14th September.

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During the Live ’25 Tour, Oasis played seven nights at Wembley Stadium, spread across July, August and September 2025.

While the band haven’t released an album since 2008, the tour received largely rave reviews. The band artfully avoided seeming like desperate has-beens: Oasis still rock, apparently, performing with signature swagger and muscularity.

Big fan of the band? Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger is currently in cinemas, and is a documentary film about the reunion. It too is absolutely worth watching.

Despite all this success, the official word is there are absolutely no plans for Oasis to make a new album. Liam Gallagher has, a few times now, replied to fans on X about why this would be a bad idea — and his explanation does make sense.

“People would moan if it wasn’t up there with the classics and all the music magazines would give it 4 out of 5 then we’d all cry and the pressure would be too much then we’d split up again,” Gallagher wrote in one of these explanations. Fair enough.

The Gallagher brothers have of course made plenty of music separately since Oasis’s last split. Most recently, Liam released an album with John Squire in 2024, while Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds put out Council Skies in 2023.

We’ll be back with Oasis’ full tour details on Monday.





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