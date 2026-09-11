Harry Styles announces trio of massive London shows — with insane support acts

After his mega Wembley Stadium run of concerts this year, Harry Styles has announced another batch for 2027.

Styles will play the stadium once more on 25th, 26th and 27th August, 2027, with support from the iconic Tears for Fears on all three dates.

The shows are part of a second leg of his Together, Together tour, which sees him dart across the US and Europe from April 2027, before landing in the UK and Ireland to finish off the job. There are two shows at Dublin’s Croke Park on 18th and 20th August.

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His list of support acts is pretty fantastic too. LCD Soundsystem joins for the Rome shows, while Kylie Minogue will play the Los Angeles dates. Minehead’s own Getdown Services are out for the Berlin gigs too.

How to get tickets

Want tickets? The London tickets go on sale from 17th September, at 11am. And to help counter the fact these shows’ tickets will probably cost a small fortune, an “unpredictable fun tickets” scheme is planned.

This will let a lucky few get hold of £20 tickets. We’re told more details on these cheapies will be released soon.

Harry Styles fans probably shouldn’t rely on getting those, and should instead consider presale periods too. There are two of ‘em. The first requires an AMEX, American Express, card. That presale begins on 15th September at 11am.

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The “artist” presale starts a day later on 16th September, at 11am, and you simply have to sign up for access over at Ticketmaster’s website. Sign-up closes at 14th September at 5am.

Harry Styles’s original Wembley batch of concerts ran from 23rd June to 4th July this year, a 12-concert series that was granted a Guinness World Record for the longest run at the venue to date. Coldplay previously held the record, following their 10-date run in 2025.

The 2026 Wembley Stadium concerts were supported by Shania Twain, and tickets went for anything from around £45 to £500. All 12 nights were sell-outs, and we doubt he’ll have much trouble selling out these final three Wembley Stadium dates.





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