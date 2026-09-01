Missed AEW at Wembley Stadium? Wrestling stars return to London in February 2027

Missed AEW’s enormous Wembley Stadium show last weekend? Don’t worry: you won’t have to wait another year for your next chance to see All Elite Wrestling live in London.

AEW has announced that it will return to the UK in February 2027, with AEW Dynamite heading to The O2 in London on Wednesday 10th February. It will be a significant first for the fast-rising wrestling promotion: this will be the first time the AEW Dynamite show has ever been staged in London.

A second show, AEW Dynasty, will take place in Liverpool on February 7th for those that can’t make it to the capital.

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A smash-hit spectacle

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth getting involved, the evidence from this year’s Wembley spectacular suggests the answer is a fairly emphatic yes.

AEW All In: London 2026 took place on 30th August in front of more than 40,000 fans, with a card packed with big-name stars, championship matches and top performances for some homegrown talent.

The headline moment belonged to Will Ospreay , who defeated Kenny Omega to become AEW World Champion for the first time. The London-born wrestler ( who Shortlist interviewed ahead of the title bout ) endured a brutal beating from Omega before pulling back the match in what fans are calling one of the standout AEW bouts of 2026.

There was plenty more going on. Mercedes Moné defeated Willow Nightingale to win the AEW Women’s World Championship, while Darby Allin beat Kevin Knight in a wild Falls Count Anywhere match to claim the TNT Championship. Kazuchika Okada reclaimed the International Championship, and Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor – collectively known as the Brawling Birds – won the Women's World Tag Team titles.

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There were surprises, too. Former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods – now competing as New Level – made their AEW debuts alongside Swerve Strickland, winning the Trios Championships. And Britt Baker made a surprise return during the pre-show.

So what can we expect from The O2? It's far too early for AEW to announce the card, and the company hasn't yet revealed ticket details. But the promotion clearly has plenty of momentum behind it.





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