From the outside theatre can have a slightly dusty reputation, feeling Shakespearean and classical more than young and hip. However, London’s starry West End and historic theatres have been challenging this for years, bringing smash hit productions from old revivals to new works to locals and visitors for years. The National Theatre’s 2027 programme might be the biggest whopper yet.

The stats for the new year’s programme alone are pretty staggering, with eight world premieres, three major revivals, and Paul Mescal, Emma Corrin, Mawaan Rizwan, Emilia Clarke, Harriet Walter, Tracy Letts, Monica Dolan and Anton Du Beke all set to star across a plethora of productions.

Okay, there are a lot of plays, creatives and cast behind them to get through, so these are the main ones you need to know. In terms of the texts, the biggest billings are a major revival of Leonard Bernstein and Steven Sondheim's West Side Story which will be taking the winter 2027 slot. Marianne Elliott - the director behind the (slightly cursed chaotic) Sunday in the Park with George musical revival - will be taking on direction for the production alongside Miranda Cromwell. The two have worked together previously on a hit production of Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic.

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Bernadine Evaristo’s novel Mr Loverman is getting the big stage adaptation – well, a middle sized adaptation as it’s heading to the National Theatre’s Lyttleton theatre. Natasha Gordon has helmed the adaptation which will be debuting on February 25th, running until April 17th. Danny Sapiani stars as Barry, a charming pillar of the Black Hackney community who has been in a secret relationship with his best friend Morris (Gary Beadle) for the last 60 years.

(Image credit: National Theatre)

The late great Tom Stoppard’s comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead is getting a revival too, with Mawaan Rizwan and SNL star George Fouracres in the titular roles. Another major piece on the slate is a fiftieth anniversary revival of the post-World War II drama Plenty which will star PONIES and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. It will kick off its run in spring 2027, with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead following later in winter 2027.

Paul Mescal will be leading the cast in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, marking Mescal’s West End debut. He’ll be starring as Biff, alongside legendary US playwright Tracy Letts whose play August: Osage County is heading for a West End revival starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Leslie Manville. Mescal will also star in A Whistle In The Dark by Irish playwright Tom Murphy. Award-winning actress Monica Dolan and Irish star Ciaran Hinds will be joining him onstage.

There is also set to be a new drama following Sir John Major’s reign as Prime Minister, detailing his ascent from mere whip to PM post Maggie Thatcher reign. Called Major, the play will be running in spring-summer 2027, written by big wig playwright James Graham who you may remember from This House, Tammy Faye, and Dear England. He’s reuniting with director Jeremy Herrin who also directed This House.

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Also on the docket is a rare revival of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer (Feb 19-Apr 24 2027), starring Emma Corrin, Arty Froushan and Harriet Walter, directed by Michael Grandage.

Another notable entry on the programme is an adaptation of Noel Streatfield’s classic 1936 children’s novel Ballet Shoes which stars TV’s twinkle toes Anton Du Beke.

Other shows making their world premiere next year include Glorious Madness, showcasing the music of Joan Armatrading, and a play examining how the 1998 Good Friday Agreement took a big step forward at a meeting in South Africa, titled The Great Indaba. Also, Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba will appear in The Adeyemis – A Family Saga.

It's a show stopping line up all round, with plenty of fantastic shows spanning across 2027. Tickets will be available to book for the upcoming shows from Thursday 24 September via National Theatre where you can also read up more about each of the shows.





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