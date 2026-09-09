The Wimbledon Public Ballot is officially open for the 2027 games – here’s how you can enter

Wimbledon has already trickled into that hazy summer cloud of Aperol scented memories from the days when 35 degree temperatures were scarily the norm. In short, the idea of strawberries, cream, and worrying about spilling anything down a mainly white outfit seems a fair while ago. And that can only mean one thing — the 2027 ballot is open.

Wimbledon is one of the only major sporting events in the world which allows spectators to get tickets on the day, and whilst many consider the queue a quintessential part of London life, if you’re less of an early bird you may want to enter the ballot instead.

The ballot allows everyday joes to skip past that snaking queue and head straight for some of the biggest courts. The ballot helps keep the elusive tickets distributed fairly amongst those who are tennis (or picnic) fanatics, whilst avoiding the kind of dynamic price rocketing hot tickets can get.

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If you’re wanting to enter, the ballot is run by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (the AELTC) and closes at 11.59pm on Monday 14th September, so you’ve only got a few days to enter. If you’re worried that you won’t be in with a chance because you’re a late entry then fear not as the time or day you enter doesn’t have an effect on your chances.

(Image credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

The ballot is free to enter, although you will need an account to enter. If you are successful in clinching yourself some tickets, the AELTC will contact you after the ballot closes, usually around late October. Even if you get the green light you’ll still have to be fairly on it, as there is a tight window where you’ll have to accept and pay for the tickets to secure them. Basically, keep an eye on your emails so you don’t fumble it.

In keeping with the whole being a very fair kinda opportunity, Wimbledon allows individuals to apply for up to two tickets per household, and the tickets are distributed completely randomly. This randomness does mean that you can’t request a specific date, court, match, or seat. Translation: you take what you can get. Also, if you consider yourself a bit of an entrepreneur / resale connoisseur, it’s worth noting that you cannot resell your ballot tickets.

To enter the Wimbledon Public Ballot, you’ll need to create a myWimbledon account, which you can do via this website . Whilst most of the time round robin marketing emails are to be avoided at all costs, it’s best to opt in to receiving communications from ALTEC so you can stay up to date with all things ballot-related, and not miss if you actually get them.

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Wimbledon 2027 will be taking place across 28th June until July 11th, and next year’s competition will mark its 150th anniversary.





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