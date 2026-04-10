Lido dates cancelled in further hit to London Summer festival scene

London festivals are in major turmoil, with Lido festival dates moved and cancelled just days after the full-on cancellation of Wireless Festival.

Thankfully, there are completely different reasons for the strife over at Lido.

Lido was due to take place in mid-June, with dates headlined respectively by CMAT, Maribou State and Bombay Bicycle Club on June 12th to June 14th.

None of them will now take place in June. And two of the three dates have been cancelled altogether.

The June 13th Lido day with Maribou State, Kelis and Folamour will now take place on August 31st. Lido’s CMAT and Bombay Bicycle Club days are no more.

Tickets for the original June 13th date will remain valid for the rescheduled event, but if you can’t make the new one, you will be able to get a refund. That won’t include any train tickets or hotel bookings you may have picked up for the original, though.

Those who bought tickets for the fully cancelled events will get a refund.

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So, what happened?

This is all about the state of Victoria Park, where the Lido run of dates was originally set to take place. It’s a move to “protect park ground conditions” following what has been a tumultuous season for the place.

In a statement, the festival organisers say that while the ground has recovered from last year’s antics — the 2025 Lido festival being followed by a reseeding operation — the recent unusually wet conditions have led to the decision to postpone what parts of the festival could be moved.

“Following one of the wettest winters in recent history, our advisors recommended giving these newly improved areas a little more time before starting the festival programme,” the statement reads.

According to festival organiser AEG, this decision was down to them and not the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. But it’s still a shame, given these two festival days were set to be bangers.

On the CMAT-headlined day, we were promised sets from Father John Misty, Getdown Services and Sharon Van Etten, among others. Acts for the Bombay Bicycle Club date included Metronomy,, Alice Phoebe Lou and Billie Marten.





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