Kpop Demon Hunters Jinu and Abby are heading to London's Outernet for a one-night-only gig

Even if you didn’t go anywhere near the hit Netflix film Kpop Demon Hunters, you will inevitably have found yourself humming one of its main songs, Golden, at some point or the other. It was a tune so catchy, part of me joined the ranks of conspiracy theorists believing it to be some kind of guerilla psychological marketing ploy. Turns out it was less maniacal deviance and more musical genius. Now, some of the voices behind the hit characters are coming to London for a special one-off gig.

The Saja Boys are heading to the capital for a UK first in a live performance in the heart of the city. Andrew Choi and Neckwav – who play Jinu and Abby in the global hit – will play a one-off gig at Outernet Live in London next month.

On 6th September the actors/singers will be heading to Tottenham Court Road’s rather high tech immersive exhibition space, which has already hosted a slew of other musical tributes, most recently an homage to Madonna for her birthday. Fans will be able to gather to watch the on screen stars perform irl bringing some of the show’s most beloved songs to life.

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“We’re incredibly excited to be sharing the stage during our first-ever performance in London,” said Choi. “The connection everyone has built with the film’s characters has been beyond anything we could have imagined and seeing our U.K. fans embrace the music makes this an even more meaningful celebration.”

Neckwav (real name Kyung Jay Minn) added: “It is an honour to bring my voice as Neckwav, and the singing voice behind Abby Saja, to life at Outernet Live. The love and support from our U.K. fans has been amazing and having the chance to finally meet and perform for them in person makes this moment so special. This will be a night to remember!”

The film featured two fictional bands: Huntr/x, whose singing voices were provided by Ejae (as Rumi), Audrey Nuna (as Mira), and Rei Aami (as Zoey) and the Saja Boys, made up of Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, Samuil Lee and Danny Chung.

This isn’t the only experiential K-pop Demon Hunters musical gig taking place, as back in May, Netflix announced a new global tour which would bring some of the show’s best tunes into a live concert experience for fans, similar to a standard solo artist’s tour. However, we haven’t yet had any further confirmation about who exactly from the film’s various bands and singers will be featuring on the tour, nor where and when it will take place.

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