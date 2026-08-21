Tom Kerridge is opening up a new bar at Corinthia London

Much like a celebrity couple (think Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Posh and Becks), a bougie London hotel finds no better marriage than with a celebrity chef. Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy, Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Heston Blumenthal at Mandarin Oriental – there are many. Tom Kerridge’s spot at London’s glorious Corinthia hotel is getting a bit of an overhaul, and a brand new bar.

Tom Kerridge’s new bar at the Corinthia will sit alongside his existing restaurant, Kerridge’s which is also set to re-open soon after a revamp. The new bar is called Georgie’s, named after Kerridge’s beloved boxer pooch and opens up on 5th September.

The restaurant has been redesigned with Georgie’s in mind, with the new space split into two distinct destinations, a velvet partition separating the 57-cover dining room from the bar.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

It’s an upmarket London hotel restaurant / bar so obviously you’ll be in for a pretty tight menu of carefully curated classics, as well as all the house favourites so you don’t need to leave the premises for that one pale ale you’ve been craving. Drinks at Georgie’s will offer a collection of classic and signature cocktails, as well as spirits, wines, beers and ales, with a draught selection including Rebellion Lager, Hazy Pale and IPA from the Marlow Brewery (where Tom has a couple of dinging spots including his two-Michelin-starred gastropub The Hand & Flowers and fellow Michelin spotted The Coach).

(Image credit: Georgie's / Kerridge's)

It will also have Georgie’s Martini Club, which offers guests a sort of martini flight. There are four Martinis to try out: a dry, a wet, a dirty, and the steak which is a twist on the classic Gibson martini, finished with a house-smoked pickled onion. You’ll also find tipples like a French 75, Cosmopolitan, Hemingway Daiquiri, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Manhattan and more on the cocktail list.

Food wise, there will be a range of elevated snacks like pork scratchings, beef jerky, frickles, and buttermilk fried chicken. Larger plates will include cheeseburger with BBQ brisket, pink shellfish brioche rolls with bloody Marie-rose sauce, and haddock fritters with matson sauce – another Kerridgian riff on a classic.

In terms of what the interiors will look like, it’s going to be in keeping with Corintiha’s MO of soft, quietly plush decor, with plenty of warm wintery tones. Burgundy leather, dark joinery and marble-topped tables will feature in Kerridge’s, while Georgie’s Bar will see navy and warm gold alongside antique brass, as well as ‘Steve’, a full-size bronze figure of a man in a suit, by sculptor Beth Cullen-Kerridge.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kerridge’s at Corinthia London first opened in 2018, with head chef Tom Childs continuing to oversee the kitchen in partnership with Kerridge when it opens up after the refurb.

Tom Childs explained: “The food is still all about great British produce, proper cooking and generous flavours, but we’ve created a more intimate feel in the restaurant and a completely new way to experience what we do at Georgie’s. Whether you’re coming in for dinner, dropping by for a Martini or a beer, or settling in for the evening, we want both spaces to feel relaxed, welcoming and unmistakably Kerridge’s.”

You can head to the new, revamped restaurant and bar from 5th September at Corinthia London, 10 Whitehall Pl, London SW1A 2BD.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



