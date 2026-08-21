Noah Kahan announces gigantic Wembley Stadium gig

Totes emosh singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has announced a new tour leg that includes just one date in England, but it’s a biggie.

On 23rd July next year, 2027, Noah Kahan will play at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

It’s comfortably the biggest UK gig of his career, with previous highlights including a two-day stint at the 20,000 capacity The O2 Arena in 2024.

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This concert is part of a three date UK and Ireland tour leg, for his The Last of the Bugs world tour series. Here’s the full list of dates:

13th July – Glasgow, Hampden Park

17th July – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

23rd July – London, Wembley Stadium

Tickets for these 2027 shows go on sale at 10am next week on 28th August, while there’s a pre-sale period from 25th August. You have until 5pm on 24th August to sign up for this “artist presale,” accessible from Noah Kahan’s website.

You just need to add your phone number to get an early access code.

There’s no need to wait all that time to see Noah Kahan live in London, though — if you’re willing to put a bit of effort in anyway.

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He’s set to play three nights at The O2 Arena, on 13th, 14th and 17th November this year. All three dates are sold out already, but you can always try your luck at one of the non-ripoff resale portals.

Shortlist go-to picks include Twickets, Tixel, Ticketswap and Ticketmaster’s own resale platform (yes, it's surprisingly not dreadful).

Kahan’s current tour is in support of this The Great Divide album, while The Last Of The Bugs edition was a deluxe version released just after the original, adding four new tracks.

This is the first of Wembley Stadium’s 2027 music concerts to be announced. In 2026 it was host to gigs from The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, My Chemical Romance and others, while Bon Jovi are still to play the stadium in 2026, on 4th, 6th and 9th September.





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