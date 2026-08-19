K-Music festival brings two months of Korean concerts to London

The K-Music festival has revealed its programme of events for 2026: a celebration of Korean music that will take over some of London’s top venues from late September to November.

Unlike most other London music festivals, this K-Music one is spread across dates and venues, a looser collection of concerts rather than a one-shot hit of acts. But you do get a full line-up of acts on the opening night, which lands on 28th September.

This takes place at EartH in Hackney, and features Lil Cherry & Goldbuuda, Chang Kiha and ADG7. Tickets are a mere £21.94 including all fees, from DICE.

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The concept behind the festival is to celebrate Korean music beyond K-pop, which is of course already massively popular.

Here’s the full list of events at the K-Music festival, now in its 13th year, after the opening night concert.

3rd October - Wind Alone, Sand Alone at Stone Nest in Soho

[K-Music Festival 2026] Wind Alone, Sand Alone - Make No Sound - YouTube Watch On

How much? £20

What is it? “Immersive sonic theatre” from a six-piece of musicians from Korea and France.

11th October - Korean Games in Concert at the Southbank Centre

[K-Music Festival 2026] Korean Games in Concert - YouTube Watch On

How much? From £17 (adult tickets)

What is it? Video game music played in part using traditional Korean instruments. Some of the most famous titles on the list include Black Desert and Lies of P.

17th October - Chudahye Chagis at Rich Mix

[LIVE] 추다혜차지스 (CHUDAHYE CHAGIS) - 허쎄 @ 2026 Asian Pop Festival - YouTube Watch On

How much? £20.34

What is it? A genre-mashing group from Seoul.

29th October - Kyungso Park + Björn Meyer at Royal Albert Hall

Kyungso Park - The Distance at which I can Hear You Breath - YouTube Watch On

How much? £20

What is it? A performance by Kyungso Park, who plays traditional stringed Korean instrument the gayageum, alongside bassist Björn Meyer.

11th November - Dongyang Gozopa at Rich Mix

DONGYANG GOZUPA - HAZE (연무) [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

How much? £20.50

What is it? A three-piece band who combine western genres with Korean musical influences. Trippy stuff.

23rd November - Jisu Jung’s Baroque in Blue at Upstair’s at Ronnie’s

Who is 'Donna Lee' - Baroque in Blue (Arranged by. Jisu Jung) 예술의전당 국제음악제 - YouTube Watch On

How much? From £33.50

What is it? An interpretation of Charlie Parker’s Baroque in Blue arranged for a classical ensemble by composer and pianist Jisu Jung.





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