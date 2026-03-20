Junction 2 London techno music festival line-up announced
Sets from names including Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer and I Hate Models.
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Brentford’s Boston Manor Park is playing host to a series of electronic music festival days this summer from Junction 2, and we now know the line-up across the three days of music.
Junction 2 takes over the M4 flyover in the park on July 25th, July 26th and August 2nd, with sets from names including Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer and I Hate Models.
Why the gap? Between the two weekends, Effy & Mall Grab present: Fragrance and the Innervisions day fest are taking place in Boston Manor Park.
You buy tickets to each of the three days separately. And at the time of writing you’ll pay between £44.85 and £55.75 for a single ticket, with fees, and pricing is set to rise as we get closer to the summer.
Here’s the full line-up:
July 25th (Saturday)
- Nina Kraviz
- Jeff Mills
- Marcel Dettmann b2b DJ Hell
- Nicolas Lutz
- Francesco Del Garda
- GiGi FM b2b Polygonia
- Gabrielle Kwarteng b2b Peach
- Anna Wall b2b Harry McCanna
- Tapefeed
July 26th (Sunday)
- Adam Beyer
- Miss Monique
- Indo Warehouse
- Franky Wah
- Aaron Hibell
- Avangart Tabldot
- Kotiēr b2b Julia Linkogel
- Carina Lawrence
- Mia Aurora
August 2nd (Sunday)
- I Hate Models
- Charlie Sparks
- Funk Tribu
- AMMARA
- Caravel
- Leo Pol
- Supergloss
- Lammer
- MARCELDUNE
The action takes place across two stages, the bridge — that’s the M4 flyover stage — and the woods, which is nestled among the trees.
Junction 2’s first day, July 25th, is a collaboration with Fabric. And this year also marks Junction 2’s 10th year, hence why this run is dubbed J2 X.
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Junction 2 began in 2016, also at Boston Manor Park. This year the music will run from 2pm to 10pm, with last entry at 6pm.
Here’s a look at some of this year’s headliners in action:
I Hate Models
Nina Kraviz
Adam Beyer
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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