Junction 2 London techno music festival line-up announced

Brentford’s Boston Manor Park is playing host to a series of electronic music festival days this summer from Junction 2, and we now know the line-up across the three days of music.

Junction 2 takes over the M4 flyover in the park on July 25th, July 26th and August 2nd, with sets from names including Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer and I Hate Models.

Why the gap? Between the two weekends, Effy & Mall Grab present: Fragrance and the Innervisions day fest are taking place in Boston Manor Park.

You buy tickets to each of the three days separately. And at the time of writing you’ll pay between £44.85 and £55.75 for a single ticket, with fees, and pricing is set to rise as we get closer to the summer.

Here’s the full line-up:

July 25th (Saturday)

Nina Kraviz

Jeff Mills

Marcel Dettmann b2b DJ Hell

Nicolas Lutz

Francesco Del Garda

GiGi FM b2b Polygonia

Gabrielle Kwarteng b2b Peach

Anna Wall b2b Harry McCanna

Tapefeed

July 26th (Sunday)

Adam Beyer

Miss Monique

Indo Warehouse

Franky Wah

Aaron Hibell

Avangart Tabldot

Kotiēr b2b Julia Linkogel

Carina Lawrence

Mia Aurora

August 2nd (Sunday)

I Hate Models

Charlie Sparks

Funk Tribu

AMMARA

Caravel

Leo Pol

Supergloss

Lammer

MARCELDUNE

The action takes place across two stages, the bridge — that’s the M4 flyover stage — and the woods, which is nestled among the trees.

Junction 2’s first day, July 25th, is a collaboration with Fabric. And this year also marks Junction 2’s 10th year, hence why this run is dubbed J2 X.

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Junction 2 began in 2016, also at Boston Manor Park. This year the music will run from 2pm to 10pm, with last entry at 6pm.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s headliners in action:

I Hate Models

I Hate Models | Boiler Room x Teletech Festival 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Nina Kraviz

Adam Beyer

Adam Beyer live at A State of Trance 2025 (Saturday | Area 1) - YouTube Watch On





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