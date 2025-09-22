Jack Daniel’s is helping to revive grassroots music with new campaign

If you’ve got summer festival blues like the rest of us, there might be some smokey stage lights at the end of the tunnel — the tunnel being the end of the M5 circa junction 23 which you spent five hours queuing at, trying getting home from Glastonbury.

That's because Jack Daniel’s has launched Revive Live — a new nationwide campaign that’s aiming to protect and celebrate the UK’s independent live music scene.

It's teaming up with three other majors players as part of the campaign: the Music Venue Trust Metropolis Studios, and Record Store Day. It will be kicking off next month and running into 2026.

Whilst breaking into the industry is tougher than ever, initiatives like this from Jack Daniel's are certainly one way to keep grassroots music alive and kicking.

(Image credit: Molly Daniel)

As part of Revive Live, there will be a Grassroots tour in partnership with the Music venue Trust which will bring — you guessed it — live music to UK venues.

The actual acts are yet to be announced but knowing the UK music scene, you’ll probably be in for some good old (well, new) bangers. Metropolis Studios will be putting together live Vinyl Sessions which will bring fans together as they watch intimate performances, captured on vinyl in real time.

Unlike the live music sessions, the line up for these have been announced, so if you’re a fan of The Snuts, Kokoroko, or Nilüfer Yanya, then you’re in luck.

And, much to the joy of every vinyl junkie, Record Store Day is back for 2026.

This year it's supported by Jack Daniel's and there will be special events dedicated to championing local stores and their communities.