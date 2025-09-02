A David Bowie festival is coming to London this weekend - and it has a lookalike contest
Heroes assemble
Thought lookalike competitions were over? Think again. David Bowie is joining the ranks of Glen Powell, Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles and Paul Mescal as the singer’s doppelgangers gear up for the ultimate test. That’s right, this weekend (6th September), London will be taken over by a flock of Bowie lookalikes.
Rather than a standalone contest like most of the previous ones, this particular one will be part of a bigger festival, Ziggyfest.
Ziggyfest is a celebration of all things Bowie, celebrating the late singer. It’s taking place at Ziggy Green in Mayfair, a Bowie-themed cafe from Aussie favourites Daisy Green. If you were to head there on a usual weekend, you’d find a load of Bowie-inspired art and cocktails, and even gourmet Shepherd's pie being served up - supposedly the musician’s favourite dish. But, from midday until 1am on September 6th, it will be a day full of celebrations, in memory of Bowie, along with some very special guests.
The festivities will be kicking off in true diva style - with a champagne brunch hosted by Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey and Bowie’s hairstylist Suzi Ronson. The rest of the day will be similarly Bowie-tastic, with a Bowie tour of Soho by Geoff Marsh (curator of David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A) and a conversation with Chris Duffy - one of his photographers. And obviously, no Bowie celebration is complete without some music so expect DJs sets and live music from artists who played with Bowie at Live Aid.
So, raid that fancy dress drawer and find your best Bowie outfit to celebrate, and if you are thinking of entering the lookalike competition, there’s a £500 prize up for grabs as well as a Daisy Green black card and a self-portrait by Duffy.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
