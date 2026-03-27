Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park 2026 — tickets, presale and everything you need to know

Thought London's BST Hyde Park line-up was done and dusted? Not quite. There’s still room for one more proper crowd-pleaser, and it doesn’t get much bigger than Duran Duran stepping up for a headline slot this summer.

The Birmingham icons will take over the Great Oak Stage on Sunday 5 July, bringing a catalogue that’s wall-to-wall hits, the kind that don’t just get a polite cheer, but full-on, arms-round-your-mates shouting.

They’re not coming alone either: Scissor Sisters are on support, fresh off their own return and clearly not easing themselves back in quietly.

It’s a tidy bit of booking from BST. Duran Duran have done this stage before, but they’ve still got the pull, over 100 million records sold, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nod, and a live show that leans hard into the big moments. Tracks like Rio, Hungry Like the Wolf and Ordinary World aren’t just nostalgia plays at this point; at this point, they’re festival currency.

A post shared by BST Hyde Park (@bsthydepark) A photo posted by on

Tickets are about what you’d expect for Hyde Park in 2026. General sale lands on Wednesday, 1 April at 10am, with prices starting at £79.95 for standard entry and £99.95 if you want to get in a bit sharper. If you’re keen, there are a couple of early routes in: American Express cardholders can get involved from the 27th of March, while Duran Duran’s own fan presale opens three days later.

They join an already stacked bill across the summer, including Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi, which is to say BST is once again doing that thing where it quietly becomes the most reliable run of big outdoor shows in London.

Full support acts for the Duran Duran date are still to come, but honestly, with this lot leading it, you already know what you’re getting: a massive, slightly chaotic, very London summer night

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