Deftones and Weezer to co-headline giant 2025 show at London’s Crystal Palace

Two giants of alternative rock will be descending onto London’s Crystal Palace for a co-headlining show in 2025. Deftones and Weezer will be teaming up to bring a slice of shoegaze-infused metal and geek-punk, respectively, to the capital for a one-off date on June 29th, 2025.





Support will come from UK punks High Vis, with more acts to be announced closer to the show. It’ll be the Deftones’ biggest ever headline gig — the Crystal Palace Park venue holds more punters than even the O2 Arena.





It’ll be a particularly tempting draw for Deftones fans who have been starved of live appearances from the group here in the UK. The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to plans to tour around the band’s 2020 Ohms album, meaning the last opportunity to see Deftones in the UK was either the 2022 Download festival, or a tiny-for-the-Deftones warm-up gig at the Kentish Town Forum that same summer.





Deftones fans have been patiently waiting for the band’s 10th album to drop. Singer Chino Moreno said back in April of this year that the album’s instrumentals had been recorded, and the the album just needed his vocals to be added.





As for Weezer, they’ve graced our shores fairly recently, finishing up another co-headline tour with The Smashing Pumpkins over the summer. They’ve teased more European shows to accompany the Deftones gig, as the band continue the 30th anniversary celebrations around their seminal debut ‘Blue’ album.





Tickets for the gig go on sale Friday, November 8th at 9am, and you can grab a ticket via Ticketmaster here. There will also be artist presale ticket sales opening up a couple of days earlier on Wednesday, November 6th at 9am, too — find all the details here.



