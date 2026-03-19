The 10 best record shops in London, according to Ezra Collective

In the age of streaming and digital media, there’s something undeniably satisfying about having an album you love on vinyl. The sound is warm, the act of lowering the stylus onto the record has an aspect of ritual about it and the cover is a piece of artwork.

Vinyl never quite went away, but it did go on the downlow. Many albums in the 1990s and 2000s were only produced in tiny numbers on wax as CDs reigned supreme. But then came the comeback. Whether you’re a dyed-in-the-wool collector with thousands of records taking up half your house, or a casual fan who likes to take your favourites out of the digital domain and own the physical album – hunting for records is a pure unadulterated joy.

(Image credit: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sure, there’s eBay, Discogs and thousands of other options to find records online – but nothing beats coming across a find in a shop, be it an unexpected bargain or a certified rarity proudly displayed on the wall.

(Image credit: Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images)

We’ve teamed up with Ezra Collective keyboardist, producer, solo artist and vinyl collector Joe Armon-Jones to bring you ten London record shops to fuel your crate digging. The city’s stores vary from genre specialists to large outfits with seemingly endless selections. Some have coffee shops on site, and some host in store gigs. There’s sure to be something for all vinyl fans on this list. Happy hunting!

The best record shops in London: Joe Armon-Jones picks...

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1. Lion Vibes

98. Granville Arcade. SW9 8PS

Joe says: "Lion Vibes is one of my favourite record shops in London for sure. They mostly stock dub and reggae, and their selection is constantly updated. The shop features some of the best roots music around. The guys that run it are really active in the community around them, putting on live music nights every month."

Shortlist says: Anyone who is familiar with Joe’s solo music, will know how much he is influenced by dub and reggae. It’ll come as no surprise that this is one of his favourite record buying spots. Having started like some others on this list as a stall, this specialist store caters to fans of roots music brilliantly.

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2. Sounds of the Universe

7 Broadwick St, London W1F 0DA

Joe says: "Sounds of the Universe has a place in my heart for sure. It’s run by really lovely people and features a wicked selection, covering a lot of different genres. If I feel like dropping some exclusive white labels on the public, this is probably the shop I would take them to."

Shortlist says: Operating from a corner store in Soho, Sounds of the Universe as Joe says, is crammed with records from more genres than you could shake a stick at. Its location is also close to all the other remaining record shops in Soho, making it perfect for fitting in with Sister Ray and Phonica that also feature on this list, and more besides.

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3. Records

70 Lee High Road, SE13 5PT

Joe says: "Records in Lewisham is genuine crate digging. They have boxes and boxes of old vinyl that aren’t super organised, but you can find some really special stuff hidden away in those piles. You just have to be willing to take some time to go through it! If you ask the guy who runs it nicely, he’ll bring out the box of dub 45s! This shop is definitely the best value for money."

Shortlist says: It doesn’t get any more “does what it says on the tin” than calling your shop “Records”! As Joe says, it can be a time-consuming affair leafing through the heaps of vinyl, but for the dedicated it will be worth it to unearth something unexpected, rare or just simply intriguing.

Shortlist selects...

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4. Phonica Records

51 Poland St, London, W1F 7ND

Bravely founded in 2003 while vinyl was still in its long slump – Phonica Records has been furnishing fans and DJs with music for over 20 years. Known as specialists in dance music and electronica, you’ll find albums from big name artists, through to cult classics and intriguing obscurities. The selection is fantastic and takes in fine offerings within hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz and more besides. The staff are friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to help with your search for vinyl treasure.

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5. Honest Jon’s

278 Portobello Road, W10 5TE

Portobello Road might be more well known for other types of collectable – but it’s also home to Honest Jon’s, one of London’s finest record shops. It offers fans a well curated selection of music taking in folk, reggae, jazz, blues, funk, soul, global music, electronica and more. The shop has been plying its trade since 1974, navigating the ups and downs of physical media sales. Along the way, they’ve also set up their own record label – with input and collaboration from none other than Damon Albarn. They also now have a second smaller site at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross.

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6. Rough Trade East

Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1 6QL

Part of the Rough Trade chain, with sites in Notting Hill and on Denmark Street in central London – Rough Trade East is the biggest of their shops in town. Playing host to a hugely diverse array of records, you’ll also find books, merchandise and more. There’s also small coffee shop area at the front and a permanent stage at the back of the shop for gigs, which in truth feel somewhere between an in-store and a more conventional concert. With its range, easy to navigate selection and great location, Rough Trade East simply had to feature on this list!

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7. All Ages Records

27A Pratt Street, NW1 0BG

Like Phonica, All Ages started in 2003 – but that’s where the similarity ends. Nestled on a side road, just off Camden High Street, this outfit is a staple of punk and heavy music in London. Specialising in all things rock, the shop sells merch, DVD box sets, CDs and gig tickets alongside their fine selection of vinyl. They also work with musicians to promote their shows in store. All Ages is a perfect example of a record shop that speaks to a particular crowd and does it right.

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8. Rook Records

9B, Riverbank House, 455 Wick Lane, E3 2TB

Founded in 2016 by DJ and producer Jay Rook, Hackney Wick’s Rook Records is a treasure trove of second hand vinyl, in which any collector could while away hours and most likely deplete their bank balance! Offering up a huge array of genres, Rook is known to carry rarities, often in the form of US or Japanese imports. If you’re a vinyl collector and haven’t visited Rook, make it your next stop for a crate digging trip.

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9. Sister Ray

75 Berwick Street, W1F 8TG

Starting as a stall in Camden, before establishing itself in its current location in the former record buying mecca of Soho, Sister Ray is engrained in the fabric of London’s music buying culture. The shop has had its ups and downs, including going into administration in the 2000s, but it has endured and continues to be a great spot to hunt for records. Sister Ray is an ever present favourite for London record collectors, with its wide selection covering everything from pop and rock to jazz, soul, folk and electronica.

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10. Flashback Records

131 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG

Flashback opened its first store on Essex Road in Islington in 1997. The company now has three sites – the original one, a store in Crouch End and this one on Bethnal Green Road in Shoreditch. Split over two levels, with used records in the basement, it’s near impossible for a record collector to get out of this shop quickly or without some treasure tucked under their arm. With the music traversing a myriad of genres, there’s something for everyone at this friendly and enticing shop.





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