These are the 8 best boozers in London according to The National Pub Awards

London is no stranger to pubs, with approximately 3,535 watering holes across the city. And whilst a number of pubs we’ve lost is somewhere in the thousands, there are still a plethora of fantastic spots beloved by locals. You may think you’re an expert on pubs, but there are actually some legit experts over at Pub & Bar Magazine have rounded up the best of the bunch, with 8 brilliant boozers in the capital making the top spots.

Narrowing the 45,000 odd Public Houses across the UK into a shortlist is no mean feat but the professional people down at Pub & Bar Magazine selected the top 252 pubs with a mix of London spots across almost every borough making the coveted list.

(Image credit: Fat Badger)

Despite some infamously popular pubs (read: The Devonshire) being firmly cemented in people’s minds and Friday night plans as the best pub, the wonderful watering holes are a mix of favourites like The Pelican in Notting Hill and Fitzrovia’s The George, there were a couple of surprises in the list.

Clinching a spot in the County Nominees list were:

Liverpool Street Chop House & Tavern

Roxy Ball Room, St Mary Axe

The Star by Liverpool Street

Lord Northbrook, Lee

The George, Fitzrovia

The Orange, Belgravia

The Pelican, Notting Hill

Walmer Castle, Notting Hill

The National Pub & Bar Awards showcases the UK’s finest pubs and bars on a national scale, each year crowning the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Spots across Oxfordshire and Surrey that made the list which coincidentally make the perfect cosy day trip includeL The Bull, Charlbury, The Mason’s Arms, Clanfield, The Prince of Burford, and for Surrey: Kingswood Arms, The Merry Harriers, and The Princess Royal.





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