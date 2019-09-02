Best hair curlers: the best tools for effortless curls

Gone are the days where you’d singe your hair (and very possible your neck and/or scalp) with the cheapest curlers you could find. Today’s market is full of brilliant, high quality curling wands.

UPDATE: The football fans among you may be interested to know that Remington has released a new Silk Curling Wand as part of their new collaboration with Manchester United. It has a tapered, ceramic coated barrel for spiral-style curls. The design is in the club colours of red and black and even has the club crest on the side. Who said you can’t look stylish on match day.



This is a bit of a double-edged sword, it turns out. Yes, there are dozens of fantastic hair curlers to choose from. But that also means you actually have to pick one. Do you want barrel curls? Beachy waves? Tight ringlets? Whatever you’re after, there’s a product for you – and a difficult choice to make.

Luckily, we’re here to give you the lowdown on what’s out there. Here’s our pick of the best hair curlers on the market.

Related: the best mascara, tested



Best hair curlers 1 . Cloud Nine The Waving Wand £99 View now at Amazon Getting a blow dry is brilliant; you look and feel fantastic. What’s less great, though, is trying to recreate those bouncy curls at home. Luckily, this Cloud Nine Waving Wand is here to help. With a huge barrel – at 36mm, it’s one of the biggest out there – it can be used on long and short hair. If you’re looking for tight or more defined curls, this probably isn’t for you. But if you want a natural wave without going to the hairdressers every two minutes, it’s a great option. 1 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Dyson Airwrap £549 View now at Amazon After the release of its innovative hair dryer the Supersonic, Dyson has ventured even further into hair styling. And while it isn’t exactly on the cheap end of the spectrum, the Airwrap could be the one those looking for a long term hair styling investment. What sets the Airwrap apart is its heat control system, which Dyson says prevents your hair getting dry and damaged – a big plus for anyone who uses curlers frequently and doesn’t want to frazzle their hair. The complete set also includes various attachments. Whether you want loose waves, tighter curls or simply more voluminous hair, you’re prepared.

0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand £103.99 View now at Amazon Ghd is one of the most popular hair styling brands – and it don’t disappoint with its range of curling wands, either. The Creative Curl Wand, part of the brand’s curve range, is probably its best for natural looking waves. If you want beachy waves or bouncy curls, this is probably the wand for you. You’ll be happy to hear the wand has a protective tip at its end, meaning you won’t burn your head while trying to hold your hair in place, and an automatic sleep mode that turns it off after 30 minutes. No more worrying in the pub about whether you left them on. 1 1 Thanks for voting 4 . T3 Whirl Trio Curling Tongs £159.99 View now at Amazon Designed for loose, tousled and undone waves, this trio of curling tongs is best for those hoping to avoid damage to hair. There are five heat settings to choose from, to start, so you don’t have to blast your hair with too much heat. T3 also has its own patented heat technology, which uses infra-red heat to stop your hair getting too damaged. If you want a wider range of barrels, you’re also in luck. The base of this model can be used with a number of other attachments, so you can add to your collection as and when you fancy. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Waver £26.24 View now at Amazon Another well-known hair care brand, Toni & Guy has a huge range of curling products. This one, the deep barrel waver, has one particular appeal. It makes your hair look like it’s been plaited overnight. More wavey than curly, this tool can make your hair look slept-in and gorgeous, giving an almost crimped look. It also has the option to adjust the temperature, so if you want something a bit looser, just turn the heat down. 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Babyliss Curl Pro 210 Tong £19.99 View now at Amazon The Babyliss Curl Pro Tong is as cheap and cheerful as it gets. Designed to create bouncy curls, it still has a range of options. Five temperatures mean you can adjust the look of your curls and decide how long you want them to last, as well as protecting your hair. A lever also holds your hair in place whilst you curl. The reduced price does mean your hair will be less protected, though – so if you opt for a cheaper tool, be sure to invest in some protection spray and other heat resistant products. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Lee Stafford Rainbow Shine Waver £63.88 View now at Amazon The Lee Stafford Rainbow Shine Waver is certainly eye catching, with a rainbow design and bubble-effect barrell. A wand that looks amazing as it curls? Sign us up. It has some credentials to back up its good looks, though. The surface of the wand is electroplated, meaning no one wand is the same as another. It also has negative ion technology, which means you can curl without worrying about any frizz. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . Babyliss Curl Secret Hair Styler £71.99 View now at Amazon Curling isn’t always easy for those with thick hair – it either takes forever or just drops out immediately, rendering your hours of toil completely pointless. Fortunately, Babyliss have got you covered with its Curl Secret styler. Yes, it does look a bit like a garlic press – but it does promise big results. It works by drawing your hair into a ceramic “curl chamber” which heats from all angles – and inbuilt ionic control means your hair will be smooth and frizz free.

0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . Lee Stafford Chopstick Styler £34.99 View now at Amazon A lot of hair curlers are geared towards either more natural curls or big, bouncy statement hair. What you get less often are tools designed to make your curls super-tight. But if you’re after corkscrew curls – think 1980s chic – this Chopstick Styler from Lee Stafford is the one for you. As the name suggests, the barrel looks a lot like a chopstick – it’s incredibly thin. It heats up quickly (less than thirty seconds) and has a max temperature of 200°C, ensuring your curls will be long-lasting as well as stylish. 0 0 Thanks for voting View More