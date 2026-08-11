Beefbar is heading to a new London home inside Broadwick Soho

Broadwick Soho is probably the most technicolour institution in the capital, bringing theatrical flair to the heart of the city. And as well as looking like a set from a musical, it also serves up some darn good food and cocktails too. However, change is afoot as its original bar and restaurant Dear Jackie is being replaced, by none other than former Chelsea jaunt Beefbar.

Although originally an import from Monte Carlo, Beefbar is no stranger to London, having previously set up shop as Le Petit Beefbar in Chelsea. This particular location closed in April this year, but the owners had promised they would be finding a new spot soon. Now it’s confirmed its new home will be in Broadwick Soho, opening up on September 10th.

The original bar Dear Jackie (and Bar Jackie) was named after the owner’s mother, and as you can imagine suddenly changing that and getting rid of any homage would be a bit rude, so they’ve incorporated it into the new name, which will be Beefbar at Dear Jackie. Whilst this may make it sound like it’s a residency or pop up, don’t be fooled – it’s here to stay.

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As of yet, they the new menu hasn't been fully revealed, but it’s safe to assume there will be a fair bit of beef on it. As per Beefbar’s usual MO, you can expect various locally sourced cuts alongside Japanese Kobe and Australian Wagyu as well as its famed croque sando – 45-day cured beef striploin prosciutto, mozzarella and their signature sauce – which will be on there. There are a couple of new creations that they've announced unique to the new Soho spot too, including a Wagyu shepherd’s pie and a reimagined Chicken Cordon Bleu infused with truffle.

(Image credit: Broadwick Soho)

Broadwick Soho confirmed the menu will "move between exceptional cuts, street food and dishes made for sharing, with Jackie's love of Italian dining running through it." Diners can expect "Beefbar favourites" alongside Pizzette, Wagyu and Veal Bolognese and "a few London firsts, including Ispahan Bloom, a Chilean Sea Bass dish with rosewater, lychee and raspberry, debuting here before travelling to Beefbar tables around the world".

The original Beefbar restaurant started life in Monaco with multiple outlets across the world. The new London iteration will take over both the ground floor bar in Broadwick Soho and the lower ground restaurant. Whilst we don’t know to what extent the team will be renovating and putting its own spin on the existing style, we’d imagine the interiors will be staying largely the same.

Beefbar's founder Riccardo Giraudi said, "For me, a restaurant is never just about the food - it's the flavours, the energy, the design and all the small details that create an emotion. Dear Jackie at Broadwick Soho immediately felt right. It has a creativity and spirit that naturally fits with Beefbar, and gives us the freedom to be playful with the menu while creating an experience that I hope people will remember."

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You can visit Beefbar at Dear Jackie on 20 Broadwick Street, Soho, London, W1F 9NE from 10th September.





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