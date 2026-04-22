Whether you’re a die hard football lover dressed head to toe in your home team’s latest merch, or your balling interest starts and ends with Ted Lasso, everyone can get into a little bit of World Cup fever. And if football doesn’t whet your whistle, then free pints definitely will.

One London spot is definitely leaning into the hype and rewarding all customers for it. German Kraft Brewery over in Elephant and Castle will not only be showing every World Cup match on a huge 20 square metre screen, but will be giving away free pints every time England or Germany scores – although there is a catch.

The bad news is that there is a cap on how many free pints they’ll be giving away during any one game. The freebies will be limited to the first 10 pints, so don’t get carried away celebrating that goal and get to the bar instead…

(Image credit: German Kraft Brewery)

German Kraft Brewery’s flagship site is located in Elephant & Castle’s Mercato Metropolitano, and has a whopping 700-person capacity, so there will be minimal accidental body surfing as you attempt to get a refill on your round. However, it does mean your odds for clinching one of those free pints are about as good as England getting further than the group stage.

Entry is free, and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you head down early, chances are you’ll bag some really good seats. There will be a range of entertainment and foodie offerings. Entertainment will start well before the first whistle with live DJs scheduled to perform across the tournament, and the wider Mercato Metropolitano site will feature more than 40 food vendors from across 50 different cuisines, so you can dip into different country-inspired dishes during the tournament.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



