Grayson Perry’s life story is officially coming to the London stage in a brand new musical

Grayson Perry is one of those names that kickstarts a knee jerk reaction of recognition even if you’re not entirely sure why at first. Then you remember the name is synonymous with the flamboyant, pioneering multi-hyphenate artist, broadcaster, singer, author and drag act.

On the big bucket list of lifetime achievements, there isn’t a lot Grayson – Sir Grayson – hasn’t achieved – Turner Prize, Erasmus Prize, autobiographies, novels, solo exhibitions at some of the world’s most prestigious museums and galleries. But there is one left to tick off the list — he’s turning his attention to the theatrical stage, as a musical about his life has been announced for the Soho Theatre in Walthamstow.

Grayson the Musical is a portrait of the artist from his childhood in Chelmsford to his international fame as the Turner prize-winning ceramicist, designer, and tapestry-maker. Set to be an “outrageous” new stage musical, it has been co-created with Richard Thomas, composer of Jerry Springer: The Opera. Grayson Perry has written the lyrics and life story himself, with the book by Sara-Ella Ozbek.

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(Image credit: Soho Theatre)

“When I first started thinking about turning my life into a musical, I realised it already contained most of the essential ingredients – questionable fashion choices and class anxiety amongst them,” said Perry in a statement.

“Beneath all the comedy however, is a story about trying to work out who you are and if you can ever truly belong. A concept which many may relate to.”

An "incredible true story", the show will "follow the character of Grayson as he struggles to make his mark on the world while never quite feeling like he fits in.

"From the wrong class, wearing the wrong dress and making all the wrong choices, Grayson’s journey takes him from an Essex working-class council estate to the dizzying heights of the Tate Gallery. This irreverent Odyssey sees him navigate identity, creativity and self-acceptance via marital breakdowns, career disasters and some life coaching from a six-foot teddy bear named Alan.”

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The workshop production will run across five performances in July (16th-26th) at the Soho Theatre Walthamstow, not far from Perry’s own East London roots where he spent a lot of his life, including his studio. It seems a fitting venue considering the title of one of Perry’s most famous works, The Walthamstow Tapestry, which shows the seven ages of man, alongside several hundred different brand names.

The production is being directed by Sean Foley, who has two Olivier Award wins under his belt, along with six nominations, and a Tony Award nomination. According to the team behind the show it’s a “ joyous and riotous new musical, [all] about growing up and embracing who you truly are, touching on themes of family, therapy, art and, of course, cross-dressing.”

Casting is yet to be announced, although we do know that Grayson is not actually featuring himself in the production — he's purely behind the scenes for this one. Tickets are only currently available via priority booking for Soho Theatre members, with general sales expected go live later in the month. Tickets are currently priced at £25 for Band B tickers, with Band A tickets slightly more expensive at £36.





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