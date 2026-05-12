You can get a free cowboy themed tattoo thanks to a new London pop

Look, wander anywhere around East London and it’s basically like an immersive tattoo parlour, with inked arms, legs, and even chests on display if the weather creeps up past 13 degrees. There's plenty of inspo to help you wonder, hey maybe I should get something like that. Usually, the only thing putting the kibosh on getting tatted is either the price or the availability. Luckily, a brand new - and slightly unorthodox - pop up from THIS is bringing free tattoos to Kentish Town, and free steak sandwiches too. Because what could be a better pairing...?

On May 16th, A Delicious Misteak Tattoo Parlour will be taking over the vegan tattoo parlour Flamin’ Eight, dishing out free tatts that scream yeehaw. The pop up will be running from 11.30 in the morning until 4pm, There will be a selection of cowboy themed flash tattoos you can choose from – and it’s completely free. Doesn’t sound like a misteak here…

Each tattoo will be drawn on the day, and it’s a strictly first-come first-inked kinda honky tonk. Walk-ins are welcome, but you’ll need to arrive early to secure a free tat. Free steak sandwiches will be served all day long, to make sure no one is getting hungry whilst waiting, and to prove that, erm, cowboys like meat free grub? For any super die-hard fans of the brand they'll have the opportunity to pick a THIS™ logo. Although they have not confirmed that getting said logo-tattoo will give you any kind of freebies. PSA: a logo tattoo isn't the skin-equivalent of a black card.

Latest Videos From

If you’ve wondered what a vegan tattoo parlour actually is, and you don’t have a bamboo-clothed wearing Gen Z nearby to ask, then don’t worry. It basically just means that all the ink, aftercare creams, and soaps used on people’s skin is vegan friendly.

If you’re wondering what on earth cowboys and steak - or ‘misteak’ in this case, have in common, it’s actually about a misconception around plant-based food. The pop-up is part of THIS's 'A Delicious Misteak' campaign built around the idea that the most compelling advocates for plant-based food are those who never expected to like it.

We don’t have any pics of what the tattoos on offer look like, although as we know they’re all cowboy themed, it’s fairly easy to guess the kind of paraphernalia that will be on show. Boots, hats, guitars, horses, cacti – say what you want about cowboys, they have some good merch.

You can find the Delicious Misteak pop up tattoo parlour at Flamin' Eight, 2 Castle Road, Kentish Town, NW1 8PP

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



