All the freebies 2026 London Marathon runners can get: Pints, pizzas and more!

Call it the Strava effect, but more and more people seem to be taking on London’s Marathon and with less than a week to go, it’s feeling less and less like something impulsively fun you signed up for after watching countless influencers jogging across a picturesque common, and more like a very frightening and very real event that is just around the corner.

Anyway, if you are one of the, erm, lucky (?) ones who managed to secure a ticket on the ballot, there are plenty of London jaunts that are offering freebies to any tired but euphoric runners.

Sort of like how savvy teens would have a list of places for Results Day or people who keep track of Birthday rewards, anyone running The London Marathon should make a roundup of all the places offering rewards because, let’s face it, after 26.2 miles, you really deserve it.

Redeeming the offers can vary depending on the venue, but generally, all you'll have to do is show your running bib or medal. It's worth checking out deals for volunteers too, as a couple of places offer the same discounts and treats to anyone who has given up their time as an official London Marathon volunteer.

A man wearing a testicle costume takes part in the TCS London Marathon 2025 April 27, 2025 in London, England. The London Marathon was founded by athletes Chris Brasher and John Disley in 1981 and runs over a flat course set around the River Thames, starting in Blackheath and finishing at The Mall. (Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

The freebies are mainly drink orientated, with plenty of pints and glasses of fizz up for grabs (and alcohol free alternatives too). However, there are also a fair number of meatier options, specially created for The London Marathon – like atis, the cult London salad spot which has teamed up with Runna to create a brand new salad bowl – and it's not just for runners.

And of course, TFL should be back bringing the goods – aka. the free travel) for all medal-holders, Lush will be giving out some free products, and you might even be able to snag a free massage if you're quick.

The Afterparty

(Image credit: RUNNPAC)

There's a big old wrap party courtesy of RUNNPAC taking place at 77 London from 5pm until late, bringing the old tired-legged community together for a well earned celebration. The night will feature a packed music lineup spanning Hip Hop, R&B, House, Afro House and Amapiano, with live DJs including Melvin Odoom and special guests. There will also be prize giveaways, and guests are encouraged to bring their marathon medals.

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Free Drinks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aqua Shard – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer

Azzura – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer

Dim Sum Library – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer

Mr Fogg's, various locations* - Free pint

Castle Pubs - Free pint of Camden Hells

The Brush East London Grand Cafe - Free pint or glass of fizz

The Lamb, Bloomsbury - Free pint or glass of house wine

Prince Arthur Pub, Belgravia – Free pint or house bubbles

*(St. Martin’s Lane original, Botantical Tavern, City Tavern, and Hat Tavern)

Health, Fitness and Transport Freebies

(Image credit: Mike Kemp / Getty Images)

TALA - Complimentary coffee, free TALA socks, plus free massages

Lanes of London, Mayfair - Free Recovery Boost Smoothie

TFL - Free transport

Lush - Free recovery products, Ouchy magnesium massage balm and The Good Hour shower jelly (Oxford Street, Covent Garden, or Lush stores in Victoria or Paddington station stores)

Brockwell Lido - Free pre- or post-race swims

(Image credit: Cutter & Squidge)

Foodie freebies

Little Italy, Leciester Square – Complimentary pizza or pasta

Cutter and Squidge – Free chocolate brownie

La Maritxu - Free Burnt Basque Cheesecake (limited to 100)

Cinnamon Kitchen - Free Chaat Dish

Atis - Free salad bowl of your choice

Last year's freebies that will probably be on offer again:

Bill’s - Free burger and Peroni, Aperol Spritz or Lucky Saint – for volunteers too!

Franco Manca - Free pizza (running until Monday 28th)

The Ivy - Free glass of fizz

Pastaio - Free pasta plate

The Real Greek - Free Greek Plate meal

Barry’s Bootcamp - London Marathon Afterparty

Greene King - Free drink Aperol Spritz, Peroni Nastro Azzurro (draught or packaged), CleanCo Clean Blood Orange Spritz or soft drink.

Tonkotsu - Free ramen





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