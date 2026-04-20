All the freebies 2026 London Marathon runners can get: Pints, pizzas and more!
Make those celebrations longer than the run itself
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Call it the Strava effect, but more and more people seem to be taking on London’s Marathon and with less than a week to go, it’s feeling less and less like something impulsively fun you signed up for after watching countless influencers jogging across a picturesque common, and more like a very frightening and very real event that is just around the corner.
Anyway, if you are one of the, erm, lucky (?) ones who managed to secure a ticket on the ballot, there are plenty of London jaunts that are offering freebies to any tired but euphoric runners.
Sort of like how savvy teens would have a list of places for Results Day or people who keep track of Birthday rewards, anyone running The London Marathon should make a roundup of all the places offering rewards because, let’s face it, after 26.2 miles, you really deserve it.
Redeeming the offers can vary depending on the venue, but generally, all you'll have to do is show your running bib or medal. It's worth checking out deals for volunteers too, as a couple of places offer the same discounts and treats to anyone who has given up their time as an official London Marathon volunteer.
The freebies are mainly drink orientated, with plenty of pints and glasses of fizz up for grabs (and alcohol free alternatives too). However, there are also a fair number of meatier options, specially created for The London Marathon – like atis, the cult London salad spot which has teamed up with Runna to create a brand new salad bowl – and it's not just for runners.
And of course, TFL should be back bringing the goods – aka. the free travel) for all medal-holders, Lush will be giving out some free products, and you might even be able to snag a free massage if you're quick.
The Afterparty
There's a big old wrap party courtesy of RUNNPAC taking place at 77 London from 5pm until late, bringing the old tired-legged community together for a well earned celebration. The night will feature a packed music lineup spanning Hip Hop, R&B, House, Afro House and Amapiano, with live DJs including Melvin Odoom and special guests. There will also be prize giveaways, and guests are encouraged to bring their marathon medals.
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Free Drinks
- Aqua Shard – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer
- Azzura – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer
- Dim Sum Library – Complimentary glass of fizz or pint of beer
- Mr Fogg's, various locations* - Free pint
- Castle Pubs - Free pint of Camden Hells
- The Brush East London Grand Cafe - Free pint or glass of fizz
- The Lamb, Bloomsbury - Free pint or glass of house wine
- Prince Arthur Pub, Belgravia – Free pint or house bubbles
*(St. Martin’s Lane original, Botantical Tavern, City Tavern, and Hat Tavern)
Health, Fitness and Transport Freebies
- TALA - Complimentary coffee, free TALA socks, plus free massages
- Lanes of London, Mayfair - Free Recovery Boost Smoothie
- TFL - Free transport
- Lush - Free recovery products, Ouchy magnesium massage balm and The Good Hour shower jelly (Oxford Street, Covent Garden, or Lush stores in Victoria or Paddington station stores)
- Brockwell Lido - Free pre- or post-race swims
Foodie freebies
- Little Italy, Leciester Square – Complimentary pizza or pasta
- Cutter and Squidge – Free chocolate brownie
- La Maritxu - Free Burnt Basque Cheesecake (limited to 100)
- Cinnamon Kitchen - Free Chaat Dish
- Atis - Free salad bowl of your choice
Last year's freebies that will probably be on offer again:
- Bill’s - Free burger and Peroni, Aperol Spritz or Lucky Saint – for volunteers too!
- Franco Manca - Free pizza (running until Monday 28th)
- The Ivy - Free glass of fizz
- Pastaio - Free pasta plate
- The Real Greek - Free Greek Plate meal
- Barry’s Bootcamp - London Marathon Afterparty
- Greene King - Free drink Aperol Spritz, Peroni Nastro Azzurro (draught or packaged), CleanCo Clean Blood Orange Spritz or soft drink.
- Tonkotsu - Free ramen
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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