Tokoton, Elephant and Castle: A low-key eat that might be the best ramen in London

Tokoton feels like one of those places you’re slightly glad isn’t right in the middle of everything. Sitting just off Bartholomew Street, near Elephant and Castle, it’s a bit removed from the usual footfall, meaning you’ve got to make a conscious effort to find it. But trust us, it's worth it.

Once you’re in, the pace drops almost immediately. Go on a quiet afternoon, and it’s disarmingly calm; a hidden spot you’ll be tempted to keep to yourself. There’s no rush, no noise competing for attention, just a steady, unhurried flow that lets you settle in without even thinking about it. It’s a rare feeling in London, especially for somewhere serving food this good.

Where is it?

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You’re not stumbling across Tokoton by accident, but it’s close enough to Elephant and Castle to be an easy journey once you know where you’re heading. Inside, it’s compact, six or seven tables at most, which gives it a naturally intimate feel.

There’s plenty of wood throughout, paired with thoughtful artwork, ramen imagery and nods to Japan that feel considered rather than chucked together.

During the day, it’s bright and airy; by night, you can imagine it softening into something more atmospheric as light bounces off the light wood scattered throughout. Gentle music ticks along in the background, but never pulls focus. It’s peaceful, almost tranquil, which sets it apart straight away.

What’s special?

The menu is tight, and that simplicity feels intentional. Everything is geared towards doing a small number of things exceptionally well. The classic ramen (£15) is the clear standout. The broth is full of flavour, rich but never heavy-handed, and strikes a balance that feels carefully considered rather than overpowering.

The noodles have a proper thickness and bite, holding their texture well, while the pork is sliced thin and genuinely melt-in-the-mouth. Nothing feels overworked or exaggerated; instead, it all comes together in a bowl that feels clean, confident, and quietly impressive. More than anything, it feels authentic, less like a London take on ramen, more like something rooted in where it comes from.

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Who should you bring?

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This is one for people who actually want to sit and enjoy their food. It works perfectly as a solo spot, but also suits a low-key catch-up with a couple of others. It’s not built for big groups or loud evenings; the atmosphere leans more towards quiet conversation and taking your time.

What should you wear?

Completely relaxed. Wear what you want. No one’s dressing up here, and it wouldn’t make sense to. Comfort over presentation, turn up as you are, and you’ll fit right in.

What will you pay?

At around £15 for a bowl, it feels like strong value given the quality. Especially when you factor in the level of care and attention going into each dish. The menu boasts a few sides as well, with the Gyoza (5 pieces) coming to £9, being the most expensive of the bunch.

Must-try dishes

The classic ramen is the one, balanced, deeply flavoured, and a perfect example of how hard work and dedication can pay off. It’s the kind of bowl that doesn’t need dressing up; just go in and enjoy it. This may be the best bowl of ramen in London, so you’re in for a treat.

What should you drink?

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Drinks are simple but well chosen. A Sapporo beer is the standout pairing, clean, crisp, and not something you see everywhere, which adds to the authenticity. There’s also sake and spirits available, but a cold beer alongside the ramen feels like the best choice.

Get on the guestlist?

Tokoton is a hidden gem in the truest sense. It doesn’t shout about itself, and you won’t see it all over your feed, but that’s exactly why it works.

Between the carefully made ramen, the calm, welcoming space, and genuinely warm service, it leaves a lasting impression. Speaking to the owner, it’s clear this is built on passion rather than chasing a trend. It might take a bit more effort to get to, but it’s more than worth it, and very easily one of the best bowls in the city.

You can find Tokoton at 25 Bartholomew Street, London, SE1 4AL or check out its website.





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