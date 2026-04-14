Koya, Bloomberg Arcade: Udon done properly in the middle of the chaos

There’s a certain kind of lunch spot in the City that lives and dies by how well it handles the rush. Japanese ramen restaurant Koya leans straight into that.

Tucked into Bloomberg Arcade, surrounded by office workers on tight schedules and back-to-back meetings, it would be easy for a place like this to play it safe, quick service, simple menu, get people in and out.

Instead, it does the opposite. The menu’s broad, the space is generous, and there’s a sense you’re encouraged to enjoy your time there, even if you’re on the clock. Go at lunchtime, and it’s buzzing in a way you only see on a Tuesday in Central London. You'll find people popping in solo, small groups catching up, others clearly stretching a “quick lunch” into something a bit more relaxed.

Despite the pace, it never feels frantic. There’s an ease to it, helped by the open kitchen, the steady flow of food, and staff who keep things moving without rushing you out the door.

Where is it?

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Right in Bloomberg Arcade, it’s firmly in City territory, suited and booted crowds, steady footfall, and that constant weekday buzz.

The space itself is larger than most noodle or ramen spots, which makes a difference when it’s busy.

There’s a kinetic energy to it: open kitchen, plenty of movement, and a layout that keeps things flowing without feeling cramped. You can watch the food being prepared as you sit, which always adds something a little special, and despite the pace, it never tips into chaos.

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What’s special?

Koya stands out for going beyond the standard formula. The menu leans heavily into udon, with thicker noodles and slightly more experimental flavours.

The niku atsu atsu (£16.90) is a standout, hot broth, chunky noodles, and braised beef that delivers properly on flavour. The broth has a slightly more fish-forward depth than you might expect, giving it a different edge compared to heavier pork-based bowls elsewhere.

It’s varied without being overwhelming, and the whole setup feels designed for people who actually want to explore the menu a bit. There are veggie broths if that's more your vibe.

Who should you bring?

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It’s a real mix. Solo diners, office workers on quick lunch breaks, and groups settling in for something a bit longer all fit here. The size and layout make it more flexible than most noodle joints, so you’re not locked into a quick in-and-out visit.

What should you wear?

Smart-casual leans naturally given the location, office wear, trainers, nothing overthought. You’ll blend in whether you’ve come straight from work or just wandered in.

What will you pay?

Bowls range from around £13.50 to £19, with the niku atsu atsu sitting at £16.90. For the City, it feels about right, especially given the portion size and overall quality.

Must-try dishes

(Image credit: Koya)

The niku atsu atsu is the obvious move, thick udon noodles in hot broth with braised beef. It’s filling, flavourful, and a good example of what Koya does differently, with the beef itself falling apart in your mouth.

If you're more into chunky noodles, this is where Koya will really come into its own, bucking the trend followed by most noodle places in London, opting for ramen. Koya's udon consistently has a nice bite without creeping into slimy territory. As to be expected, there's decent veggie and vegan options available as well.

There is also a selection of specials to try too, which changes seasonally. When we went, we tried the White Bait Tempura, which complemented the noodles well.

What should you drink?

There’s plenty of choice. Soft drinks if you’re keeping it quick, but also beers on tap, cocktails, and an extensive sake menu if you’re sticking around.

The sake list is particularly well laid out, making it easy to find something that suits your palate. On the menu, you'll find 13 types of sake laid out from Light all the way down to Sweet, as well as a tasting board too.

Get on the guestlist?

Koya is somewhere you can dip into quickly or properly settle into, depending on your mood. The food is flavourful, a little more adventurous than most, and backed up by a strong drinks offering and a space that can handle the demand. Whether it’s a quick lunch or the start of an evening, it’s an easy one to come back to, and to recommend.

We went to Koya's city location, but there is also a Soho spot. You can find it at 10-12 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR or 50 Frith St, London W1D 4SQ.





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