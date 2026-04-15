London’s 2026 Ideal Home Show celebrates space-saving and green-living home improvements — here are 5 of the best ideas for a Spring refresh

The Ideal Home Show has been an annual London institution for more than a century, showcasing home-improvement innovations from the conceptual to the every-day useful.

But despite its Central London home at Hammersmith’s Olympia, its wares can feel at odds with the needs of the modern Londoner.

What good’s a swimming pool if your garden’s the size of a postage stamp? Who needs a summer house when you can’t get your foot on the housing ladder in the first place?

As such, the show has quietly evolved over the years — yes, the big budget luxury installations and architectural projects still dominate, but there’s an increasing number of exhibitors focussed on space-saving ideas and green-friendly initiatives perfect for inner-city living.

Hitting up the 2026 Ideal Home Show over the weekend, here are our five favourite products that’d fit the bill even in the Big Smoke.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Eco-Spa

Londoner’s should consider themselves blessed if they have their own private outdoor space at all, so the chances of you having the room to dig your own natural pool to splash about in is a true luxury. However, even those with a modest-sized garden space (and, to be fair, a not so modest bank balance) can enjoy the wonders of a natural spa at home thanks to Natural Craft.

Its Eco-Spa is compact and self-contained, requiring no foundation digging, but offers the same benefits of a natural pool. Divided into two sections — one you can plunge into, and another plant-powered pond-like reservoir — it offers natural, chemical-free filtration, and all the mineral benefits that brings. Natural Craft claims using the pool for just 11 minutes a handful of times a week will see the stress hormone cortisol crash, dopamine surge, and inflammation levels drop, leading to better sleep and a better immune system. Not only that, but it looks cool too, with a porthole-like window letting you see the under-water metropolis of the wild-growing reservoir. Very cool.

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(Image credit: Future)

2. Eglu Cube from Omlet

Aside from London’s excellent inner city farms, like the recently-saved Mudchute, there aren’t many opportunities for us city slickers to get up close and personal with our farmyard friends. We’re so far removed from the realities of our food chain that an Egg McMuffin might as well be laid by Ronald McDonald himself.

But for those wanting a little more interaction with what they eat — and fancy the challenge and rewards of raising their own inner-M25 livestock — the Eglu Cube from the adorably-named Omlet could be the answer. A chicken-coop with a difference, it’s compact and customisable for small London garden spaces, easy to clean, and well protected against intrusions from cats and foxes. Crucially for the UK, it’s adaptable to the changing weather conditions of the seasons, and even comes with automation tools to let your chickens in and out of the hen house for the day. You’ll never need to add eggs to the shopping list ever again.

(Image credit: Future)

3. SoleOasis Masseur from Arkay

Charity shops seem to be a graveyard for foot spas and massagers — once the novelty wears off, their bulk can be hard to store away, and if they do get relegated to a cupboard, they’re unlikely to see the light of day again, relaxed trotters be-damned.

If space is at a premium in your flat, but you still want the after-work zen of a robot foot massage, the SoleOasis Masseur solves the problem so elegantly we’re surprised we’ve not seen it before. When your massage is over, a flip-top lid turns the SoleOasis into a footstool — genius! Giving it a secondary purpose away from the massaging means you’re more likely to leave it out and make use of it — which is advised, as a regular foot massage can help with exercise recovery, relieve the symptoms of arthritis, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis.

(Image credit: Future)

4. The StudyBed

We’ve all seen the estate agents listings for two bedroom flats where the second room is essentially a shoe box. But if you want to make smart, space-saving use of your spare room, the StudyBed might have been the star of the Ideal Home Show.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a fantastic concept — using a cantilever mechanism, the StudyBed combines a desk and sleeping space in a piece of furniture that’d make Mary Poppins’s bottomless bag jealous. Its ingenious design means you can leave your complete working desk set up — monitor, computer, speakers and all — and fold them down to reveal a full size bed. Once bed time is over, lift the bed away, and your desk and all its components are exactly where you left them. That home office dream is a reality once more.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Marshall Rocket Vinyl Jukebox from Sound Leisure

Want to add some vintage cool to your home, and find a way to store and play your vinyl at the same time? You still can’t beat a good old jukebox . This Marshall-branded Rockey jukebox from Sound Leisure can be outfitted to hold 70 7-inch singles and 10 12-inch records, while also including mod-cons like Bluetooth playback and low-power sleep modes. Prefer CD to vinyl? You can get a version ready for your disc collection for £12,495 , too.





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