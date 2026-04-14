11 of the best places to have Afternoon Tea in London

Afternoon tea has been a long-standing British tradition, but it’s fair to say it’s reached new levels of popularity in recent decades. Once the privilege of the Bridgerton-esque bourgeoisie, sipping from miniature tea cups and nibbling on cakes the shape of architectural behemoths is now de rigeur in the UK’s capital.

National Tea Day is on April 21st, and it’s the best excuse yet to tuck into London’s offerings, but where to begin?

We caught up with man-in-the-know Simon McCaugherty, Director, Experience Economy at London & Partners and Visit London , who believes afternoon tea is a ‘cornerstone’ of British cuisine.

“The Renaissance we're seeing is with younger audiences in particular,” he explained of the recent resurgence in afternoon tea. “It's something a bit different and a chance to get together with your friends and family.”

What’s more, he said, “There's a shift away from alcohol-fuelled experiences – people are looking for those social spaces where they can relax and connect. I think afternoon tea ticks those boxes.”

Themed afternoon teas have proven particularly popular of late, with pop culture tie-in experiences finding their way to menus in high-end hotels across the city.

“We sold a huge amount of tickets to the Taylor Swift afternoon tea bus tour a couple of years ago,” Sinom confirmed. “I think there's an accessibility now where perhaps in the past it seemed a bit stuffy and English.”

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Ready to wet your whistle? Here are the best afternoon teas in London.

Simon's Picks

(Image credit: Royal Museums Greenwich)

1. Cutty Sark Afternoon Tea

King William Walk, Greenwich, London, SE10 9HT

“The Cutty Sark was the boat which transported tea back in the golden days of the tea trade, so it’s a lovely opportunity to reconnect with the origins of tea, which I think is really nice.”

“The menu has some twists on your usual tea and scones as well; you can get Earl Grey-infused scones, for example. You also get that sense of the place – the history, of where it came from – which you can marry up by visiting the dockside in Greenwich, maybe the Observatory or the Royal Naval College too.”

(Image credit: City Cruises)

2. City Cruises Afternoon Tea

Tower Millenium Pier, Lower Thames Street, EC3N 4D

I think Afternoon Tea is a moment to relax, and every time I get on a boat, I'm just blown away by the bankside and the tranquillity of being on the water. There's no better way to relax than having tiers of sandwiches come to you – and some classic English desserts as well.”

This 90-minute afternoon tea takes in some of London’s most iconic landmarks, including Tower Bridge, St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Houses of Parliament. It doesn’t get more British than that!

A post shared by Raffles London at The OWO (@raffleslondon.theowo) A photo posted by on

3. Raffles ‘Secrets & Spies’ Afternoon Tea

Raffles London at The OWO, Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX

"This playful interpretation of afternoon tea links back to British intelligence and all our history there. I love chocolate, and there’s a Time to Spy chocolate cake that looks like a watch, which is really cool. They've also got pastries which are named after real World War II agents, which I just think is pretty special.”

It’s also, Simon admits, one of the fancier locations to enjoy afternoon tea. “It’s a little bit of decadence, and in terms of what people are looking for now, though costs are going up, when people do go out, they really want to treat themselves, so they invest a little bit more in a genuinely quality experience.

(Image credit: The Prince Akatoki)

4. Japanese-fusion afternoon tea at The Prince Akatoki

The Prince Akatoki, 50 Great Cumberland Pl, Marble Arch, London W1H 7FD

"I love Japan and all things Japanese culture, and one of the reasons why I love London is that there are just so many different cultures here. In this afternoon tea, you've got various matcha-infused things: you get matcha cranberry scones, black sesame pastries and miso and teriyaki bites on the sides as well.”

“You get that element of Japanese service as well, which again is quite luxurious but super efficient and non-intrusive.”

The hotel is also situated in a picturesque part of London missed by a lot of visitors. “This is in Marylebone, so quite a classic London street feel with nice local shopping on your doorstep there as well.”

A post shared by The Dorchester (@thedorchester) A photo posted by on

5. Afternoon tea at The Dorchester

The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane, London W1K 1PN

“I think it'd be hard not to have a classic in here, so for me, it’s The Dorchester. It’s classic British luxury, and if you don't want fusion or themes, this is the place to go in my view.”

“When I'm in Mayfair, I think I've come up in the world a bit myself, because you feel the luxury oozing through the streets. It's absolutely lovely, and this is one where I think if you're going to have tea and scones, this is where you do have a little bit of champagne on the side as well.”

Shortlist selects...

(Image credit: The Lanesborough London)

6. Bridgerton Afternoon Tea at The Lanesborough

The Lanesborough, Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA

We’ll say up front that this one isn’t just for Bridgerton fans. While gentle viewers of Shonda Rhimes’ smash-hit show will certainly enjoy indulging due to its official afternoon tea partnership credentials, there’s far more on offer here than a marketing op.

Mocktails and cocktails come in glasses cased in lace, tea trays are delicately entwined in foliage, and the pastries are so meticulously designed that they almost look fake. Perhaps the best thing about this afternoon tea, however, is its setting: The Lanesborough Grill is a beautifully floodlit pocket inside one of London’s most expensive hotels, which you get to experience for a fraction of the bank-breaking room reservation fee.

(Image credit: Onealwych)

7. Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Afternoon Tea

1 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4BZ

Sophistication is all very well, but days out in The Big Smoke need to cater for youngsters too. Luckily, the Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Afternoon Tea at One Aldwych is just the thing. Rainbow-coloured treats are delivered in all manner of eye-opening ways, from waterfall-mixed milkshakes to ‘fabulous fluffy floss’.

It’s a playful and immensely creative menu sure to satisfy kids as much as adults, and whose selection of Willy Wonka’s ‘scrumptious sweets’ and ‘taste bud ticklers’ pays just tribute to the whimsy and humour of its Roald Dahl origins.

(Image credit: bbar)

8. ‘Chip Shop’ fish & chips afternoon tea

bbar, 43 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0PP

What happens when you blend two of Britain’s iconic foodstuffs? You get a fish and chip-themed afternoon tea, and we’re here for it. Enjoy beer-battered cod, chunky chips, mushy peas and a pickled egg side-by-side with jam and scones, Victoria sponge and carrot cake.

It’s a novelty, but it’s also incredibly tasty. And sure, while you could order a pot of Totonac Vanilla rooibos to go with it, no one will be judging if you pick a pint instead…

Your picks

A post shared by The Ampersand Hotel (@ampersandhotel) A photo posted by on

9. Science Afternoon Tea at The Ampersand Hotel

The Ampersand Hotel, 10 Harrington Road, London, SW7 3ER

Debi B., Croxley: This hotel masquerading as a townhouse in Kensington is a stone’s throw from the museum district and takes its afternoon tea inspiration from the neighbouring Science Museum. In an inventive turn, tiny treats in the shape of planets and spacemen are served in petri dishes and coated in dry ice – there’s even a dinosaur biscuit with milk chocolate fossil hidden inside “soil” for diners to uncover. There are kids', vegan and gluten-free menus, as well as a separate Jurassic-themed tea inspired by the Natural History Museum.

(Image credit: Fortnum and Mason)

10. Afternoon Tea at Fortnum’s

The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, Fourth Floor, 181 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1A 1ER

Maria C., Muswell Hill: Opened by the Queen herself in 2012, there’s no better place to experience true British refinery than the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon in Fortnum and Mason. White tablecloths, red-jacketed servers and the tinkling of piano keys cement a quintessential British tea experience.

Expect all the classics: trout and dill, coronation chicken and egg mayo sandwiches, alongside your choice of brew from Fortnum’s extensive tea selection. Afternoon tea takes seasonal twists here too: during Easter, it becomes an immersive experience kids will especially enjoy, weaving in storytelling and egg hunts into the encounter.

(Image credit: The Library at County Hall)

11. Afternoon Tea at The Library at County Hall

The Library at County Hall, Westminster Bridge Rd, London, United Kingdom SE1 7PB

Lauren C., Hackney: Laden your scones with jam while marvelling at London’s cityscape from this unbeatable vantage point on the Thames.

Situated within the Marriott County Hall on the southern bank of Westminster Bridge, The Library is a most serene space from which to soak up the capital’s beauty while sampling some top-notch bites. Gaze out at Big Ben, the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament while tucking into cakes, pastries and your tipple of choice.





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