Menya Ramen House, Bloomsbury: Where tourists accidentally eat very well

There’s always a bit of a gamble eating this close to the British Museum. You half expect something rushed, slightly overpriced, or designed more for footfall than flavour. Menya Ramen House sidesteps all of that, managing to feel genuinely authentic in a part of London where that’s not always a given.

It sits right in the middle of the action, surrounded by tourists and day-trippers, but inside it runs at a completely different pace, lighter, more focused, and refreshingly unconcerned with trying to please everyone. Plenty will wander in after a museum lap looking for something quick, but chances are they’ll leave far more impressed than expected.

Where is it?

Just off Museum Street in Bloomsbury, a couple of minutes from the British Museum, it’s about as central as it gets. Inside, it’s small and intimate, with close seating, wooden tables and stools, and a slightly cramped layout that you often find in this type of eatery.

You’re near other diners, you can see into the kitchen, and there’s a constant sense of movement without it ever tipping into overwhelming.

Watching the food come together adds something too, it gives you a bit more appreciation for what lands in front of you. It was busy when I went at lunchtime, but turnover is quick enough that you’re not hanging around.

What’s special?

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The menu is concise, but with enough variation that you’re not stuck for choice. The karai ramen (£17.50) brings a solid kick, but it’s well judged, present without overpowering the pork and chicken broth underneath.

That balance is what stands out most. It’s full of flavour, layered without being heavy, and doesn’t rely on heat to do all the work. Like a lot of the better ramen spots, it keeps things focused rather than sprawling, and that restraint pays off. Nothing feels like filler, just a tight selection done properly with all the pork cooked to perfection.

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Who should you bring?

Given the location, it’s a real mix. You’ll get tourists fresh out of the museum, but it doesn’t feel like it’s catering to them specifically. It works just as well for a quick solo stop as it does for a casual catch-up with one other person. Not really a big group spot, more of a “pop in, eat well, head on with your day” kind of place.

What should you wear?

Completely casual. No one’s putting effort in here, which is exactly how it should be with a good ramen spot. Trainers, whatever you’ve got on, it all works, and there won't be any judgment if you've opted for a more relaxed fit.

What will you pay?

Ramen ranges from around £16 to £23, with this one sitting at £17.50, which feels about right for central London and has proven to be a common price range we've found. There are a few sides, but again they're reasonably priced with the edamame coming in at £6.50. Drinks range from £3 for soft drinks to £6.60 for a beer.

Must-try dishes

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The karai ramen is the one, spicy, balanced, and a good showcase of what the kitchen does well. It's what was recommended to us, although not to admit to snooping, but a couple at the table next to us went for the seafood ramen, featuring crab, king prawns, mussels, squid, and they were chuffed with what they got.

What should you drink?

Drinks are simple, not necessarily an after thought but if you're in Menya you're there for the ramen. There's soft drinks if you’re keeping it quick, or Asahi and sake if you’re leaning into it a bit more. The menu doesn’t try to do too much beyond that, which fits the overall approach.

Get on the guestlist?

Menya Ramen House is a strong option when you’re central and want something reliable without overthinking it. It’s intimate, efficient, and delivers a properly balanced bowl in a part of London where that’s not always guaranteed. Easy to stumble into, but worth seeking out if you’re nearby.

You can find Menya Ramen House at 29 Museum St, London WC1A 1LH.





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