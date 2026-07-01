£5 Michelin star meals in London? A new guide addition offers cheaper eats

The June additions to the Michelin Guide have been published, with three brand new restaurants in London on the list — including one that won't break the bank.

Covent Garden, Mayfair and Notting Hill are home to the new picks, Burro, Mazarine and Taq.

Burro is an Italian restaurant whose menu changes daily. But you can expect hand-made pasta dishes, antipasti and a handful of meat/fish plates.

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It opened in March 2026, and is headed by Conor Gadd, who was previously head chef at Trullo.

(Image credit: Burro)

But earlier this year he told restaurantsonline the plan wasn’t just to copy-paste Trullo.

“Once I realised that opening another Trullo would be to dilute that I shut the idea down pretty quickly,” says Gadd.

"What it did make me realise was that sense of place and belonging can be replicated in a slightly different format."

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Whatever he’s doing, it seems to be working.

Burro is found on Floral Court, nearby London’s tourist hotspot heart.

Next up is Mazarine, a French seafood restaurant based in Mayfair. On the ever-changing menu you’ll find caviar of various grades —pricey enough to induce sweating — alongside langoustines and oysters.

Its head chef is Thierry Laborde, previously known for Mayfair’s La Petite Maison. Mazarine opened in November 2025.

Mazarine lives at 22 Hanover Square, off of Regent Street.

The affordable option

But it's this final newcomer, with menu prices just about anyone can afford, that's caught our interest the most. Our last addition is Taq, which is blissfully a lot less high faluting and serious than the other two. Yep, even though it’s based in Notting Hill.

Taq is a Mexican restaurant that serves veggie tacos for a fiver. That’s more like it.

Fish, carnitas, beef and chicken are also part of the taco menu. And quesadillas and toastadas are on offer too, alongside snack plates like Escabeche pickles. Yes please.

Taq is a reworking of the old space on the site, Taqueria, under head chef Eduardo Yishima. The idea is to bring it back up to speed with the standards of London’s 2026 taco scene. It opened in May 2026 and is found at 141 Westbourne Grove.





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