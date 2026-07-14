A musical festival is returning to King’s Cross for a series of free concerts

London summers can often feel like some kind of romcom, in that both ends of the good-bad times spectrum are covered; one minute you’re hot and sweating on the tube as a stranger’s armpit makes contact with your nose and knocks a coffee from your hands to a woman dressed in white who then happens to be your new boss / mother in law / important other. The next you’re wandering down a warm summer street, drinking Aperols on a rooftop with friends and finding a free waterside cinema where you end up sharing popcorn with a mysterious (but harmless) stranger who you may or may not have a rendezvous / romantic encounter with. Luckily, there are plenty of summer events kicking off to help tip the balance towards the fun frisson-esque moments rather than the former.

One of these is the King’s Cross Summer Sounds festival, which is returning for 2026. It’s a free music and performance festival which takes place across August in Coal Drop’s Yard. 2026 marks the festival’s 11th year, and they’re rolling out an impressive lineup to celebrate. In true romcom style, you just turn up, no tickets, or bookings required.

Running from 13th-23rd August, the festival is one of those things that you never really remember is on until you’re wandering through King’s Cross hearing lovely music drifting towards you, then you turn a corner and bam, there’s a full festival complete with extraordinarily comfortable deck chairs and people dancing. It’s one of those events that regenerates the “God this is a great place to live” moments.

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Even though you may prioritise the vibes over being a die-hard fan of the musicians performing, that doesn’t mean there’s not a seriously decent lineup. Lightroom’s Bowie Nights takes over the stage in Coal Drops Yard for the opening night on Thursday 13 August with sets featuring unique Bowie covers played by Jack Kaye (formerly The Magic Gang) and rising alternative star Ashaine White. Plus, following those performances, the festival has promised “an explosive secret headline performance” which will be announced closer to the opening date.

On Friday 14 August, there will be performances from Little Grandad, who are fast becoming one of London’s most talked-about new bands, with support from pop, indie and R&B artist Len Blake.

It’s not all pop and indie tracks, though, as the festival will be hosting the Motown Gospel Choir to help celebrate 35 years of pioneering jazz development charity Tomorrow’s Warriors. There will also be folk music from Mishra and some more progressive instrumental folk tunes from Pons Aelius. Other performers include a West End Musical Choir, Kimmy Beatbox, Thandi Phoenix.

If you're after some summer tunes, or just happen to be passing through King's Cross in August, why not make a detour and hear some lovely live music? No tickets, no fees, no booking, and no one trying to sell you a £12 bottle of water. Good times, eh?

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You can find the full lineup and all the information at the website here.





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