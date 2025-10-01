The best UK bakeries have officially been revealed - and six of them are in London
Time for a sweet treat?
We’d argue that the only thing better than a London pub is a London bakery, and boy oh boy are there some scrumptious spots around the capital.
As part of the UK’s National Bakery of the Year Award for 2025 (yup, we didn’t know that was an actual thing either, but are suddenly very, very glad it exists), the good people behind the gig have shortlisted the best bakeries across the UK, just in time for your coffee break.
London’s bakery scene is already thriving, thanks mainly to TikTok, as barely a Sunday morning goes by without local Londoners passing by a large queue snaking round a cobblestone street, patiently awaiting their carb fix.
The award recognises the best bakers across the UK, famous for their bread, pastries, and cakes - basically three out of Bake Off’s 10 themed weeks. There were 229 nominated bakeries nationwide — and six winners can be found in London.
The lucky London spots are spread out over the city so chances are there’ll probably be one a short walk / tube away from you.
1. Chestnut bakery
A post shared by Chestnut Bakery (@chestnut.bakery)
A photo posted by on
Known for its seriously snazzy pastries and prime locations across Belgravia, Covent Garden, and Piccadilly, it’s a fan favourite which will pose some tough competition.
2. Fortitude Bakehouse
A post shared by Fortitude Bakehouse (@fortitudebakehouse)
A photo posted by on
Over in Bloomsbury, this spot is known for its yeasty greatness - craft bread which blends traditional techniques with modern flavours and flair.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
3. Harrods Bakery
A post shared by Harrods Food (@harrodsfood)
A photo posted by on
Maybe a surprising one amongst the list of independent bakeries, Harrods' bakery located in the luxury department store in Knightsbridge is the luxury take on bakeries tailored to London’s wealthy elite.
4. Dusty Knuckle
A post shared by The Dusty Knuckle (@thedustyknuckle)
A photo posted by on
Located over in Dalston and Harringey, Dusty Knuckle started as a bakery and is now a cult spot for any Londoner who considers themselves a foodie. It’s not surprising it’s become a fave amongst many thanks to its community focus, delicious breads and unusual pastries which you will happily queue for hours to get your hands on.
5. Milk Run
A post shared by Milk Run (@milkrunldn)
A photo posted by on
Balham’s beloved Milk Run also made the list which is not surprising when you realise it’s basically a Pinterest board come to life in cafe form. Serving up insane aussie-style brunches with a foodie twist as well as interesting and unusual patisserie, this is your favourite local but way way above average (yes, we’re biased, we were there on Sunday).
6. Toad Bakery
A post shared by TOAD Bakery (@toadbakery)
A photo posted by on
Camberwell’s answer to the Chestnut Bakery / Dusty Knuckle shortage, Toad Bakery is packed to the brim with artisan bread, craft loaves, and a whole host of baked goods. Plus they have great coffee. Every time you pop in, there will undoubtedly be something you’ve never seen before.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Late-night London, love, and letting your phone go: Alexander Lincoln on his new film A Night Like This
He’s also a cinnamon bun connoisseur...
-
48 hours in Cascais: Portugal's undiscovered coast is a foodie's historic (re)treat
Beyond Lisbon & Porto, here’s how to discover the peaceful Portuguese gem of Cascais in just 48 hours.
-
The National Gallery is getting a new Michelin-rated Italian restaurant - and it’s inspired by classic paintings
Taking picturesque to a new level
-
Hidden Grooves: A London listening bar that serves up retro Florida vibes alongside musical cocktails that you must visit
More Groovy than Grooves
-
London is getting a new pizza joint - and it’s from the best pizza chef in the world
Get a pizza this
-
A Beer and Burger festival is coming to London - and it’s set to be the biggest in the UK
*Dons elasticated trousers *
-
The best restaurant in Britain has been revealed - and it's just an hour from London
Yes, we will go that far for Italian food
-
A new Covent Garden food hall promises to take your taste buds on a culinary world tour
Food from everywhere
-
The cocktails to try at Chiave, Shoreditch’s new music-led bar
Worth braving North East London for
-
Is this the fanciest Nando's in the world?
Our inner thirteen year old is super jealous rn