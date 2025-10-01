The best UK bakeries have officially been revealed - and six of them are in London

We’d argue that the only thing better than a London pub is a London bakery, and boy oh boy are there some scrumptious spots around the capital.

As part of the UK’s National Bakery of the Year Award for 2025 (yup, we didn’t know that was an actual thing either, but are suddenly very, very glad it exists), the good people behind the gig have shortlisted the best bakeries across the UK, just in time for your coffee break.

London’s bakery scene is already thriving, thanks mainly to TikTok, as barely a Sunday morning goes by without local Londoners passing by a large queue snaking round a cobblestone street, patiently awaiting their carb fix.

The award recognises the best bakers across the UK, famous for their bread, pastries, and cakes - basically three out of Bake Off’s 10 themed weeks. There were 229 nominated bakeries nationwide — and six winners can be found in London.

The lucky London spots are spread out over the city so chances are there’ll probably be one a short walk / tube away from you.

1. Chestnut bakery

Known for its seriously snazzy pastries and prime locations across Belgravia, Covent Garden, and Piccadilly, it’s a fan favourite which will pose some tough competition.

2. Fortitude Bakehouse

Over in Bloomsbury, this spot is known for its yeasty greatness - craft bread which blends traditional techniques with modern flavours and flair.

3. Harrods Bakery

Maybe a surprising one amongst the list of independent bakeries, Harrods' bakery located in the luxury department store in Knightsbridge is the luxury take on bakeries tailored to London’s wealthy elite.

4. Dusty Knuckle

Located over in Dalston and Harringey, Dusty Knuckle started as a bakery and is now a cult spot for any Londoner who considers themselves a foodie. It’s not surprising it’s become a fave amongst many thanks to its community focus, delicious breads and unusual pastries which you will happily queue for hours to get your hands on.

5. Milk Run

Balham’s beloved Milk Run also made the list which is not surprising when you realise it’s basically a Pinterest board come to life in cafe form. Serving up insane aussie-style brunches with a foodie twist as well as interesting and unusual patisserie, this is your favourite local but way way above average (yes, we’re biased, we were there on Sunday).

6. Toad Bakery

Camberwell’s answer to the Chestnut Bakery / Dusty Knuckle shortage, Toad Bakery is packed to the brim with artisan bread, craft loaves, and a whole host of baked goods. Plus they have great coffee. Every time you pop in, there will undoubtedly be something you’ve never seen before.