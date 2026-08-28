One of the world's best burgers now available in Camden Market

Hoping to try the best burger in London? There’s now a few place to hunt it down.

As part of the celebrations for National Burger Day, Bleecker Burger opened up in Camden Market on 27th August.

It’s the chain’s 10th London location, and as usual the Camden restaurant serves a no-nonsense menu of burgers, fries, shakes and a few sauces. No messing.

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This is Bleecker’s first site in proper North London, and it’s found at 45–46 Middle Yard, Camden Lock Place. They also earn bonus points for actually opening on National Burger Day, because starting up a new restaurant isn’t easy at the best of times.

“I’m still feeling the same butterflies I felt at Old Spitalfields 11 years ago when we opened our first site,” says founder Zan Kaufman.

“So much is the same, like our food and menu, but much has changed and developed, as we have brought new people into the team and worked towards our vision of an equal world where Bleecker is the best burger.”

London's best?

So why is this the best burger in London? Opinions will vary — of course they will — but 101 World’s Best Burgers places Bleecker Burger at not just the number one pick in London. It thinks it’s the best burger spot in the world. Wild stuff.

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Bleecker serves cheeseburgers, with the wildcard being a blue cheese burger for the fancy folks. A standard cheeseburger comes with either one or two patties, with or without bacon.

And there’s a “ten day fermented” vegetable patty for the veggie visitors.

One other highlight is Bleecker’s shakes. They come in vanilla, cherry, Oreo, double choc, salted pretzel flavours and “black & white,” which is a blend of chocolate and vanilla.

Bleecker Burger Camden opens at 11am seven days a week. It closes at 11:30pm Monday to Thursday, until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and closes at 10:30pm on Sunday.





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