3 new London restaurants added to the Michelin Guide — including a rooftop bar

The latest additions to the Michelin Guide have been announced, and there are three new London selections among the picks.

Eight restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide in the latest May update. Among them are London Thai, Italian and Mexican spots. Let's take a look.

Khao Bird

Our first pick is Khao Bird, at 24 Brewer Street in Soho. It’s a Thai restaurant and the permanent follow-up to a pop-up location nearby Borough Market.

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It offers Thai bbq dishes, curries, noodles and small plates including Shan Tofu and Grilled Miso Leek — plus doughnut bao for afters.

If you’re out for lunch rather than dinner, check out Khao Bird’s £15 “workers lunch.” It includes one of three main dishes, with jasmine rice and lemongrass salad, and you don’t need to be a local worker to use it. It’s on from 12-4pm on weekdays.

Cometa

Our second London pick is Cometa, a Mexican restaurant at 21 Charlotte Street. It largely serves seafood, like sea bass with mole verde and Chile de arbol, and grilled monkfish. There are some vegetarian-friendly picks, though, and fried chicken “for the table.”

Despite being a fish spot, some reviews highlight the fried chicken as a must-try. It’s from the folks behind Carousel, and takes over from the wine bar that was at this location before.

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Rucola

The last Michelin Guide pick is Rucola, which is going to seem particularly appealing over the next few months as it is a rooftop bar and restaurant in Covent Garden. It is part of The Conduit, a private members club found on Langley Street.

Rucola offers a diverse menu that includes pizza and fresh pasta dishes, alongside risotto, Flat Iron chicken, seared hake and more. For more social dining, there are also sharing menus — £65 per person, with both vegetarian and meat-inclusive options on the table. Those are three-course menus.

Here are the other restaurants found outside of London that also made the cut:

The Church House Inn, Haberton

Inos, York

Sonder, Cardiff

Trilium, Birmingham

The Woolpack Inn, Nothington

These eight new restaurants have not been awarded Michelin stars — not yet anyway — and we’ll learn about the next round of starred restaurants in February 2027.