The best ramen restaurants in London

Ramen didn’t start life as the global obsession it is now. Originally brought over to Japan from China in the late 19th century, the noodle soup evolved into something far more precise, shaped by region, technique, and a level of attention that borders on obsessive. In Japan, entire shops are built around a single broth, refined over the years.

A good bowl isn’t just about richness or heat; it’s about balance. The depth of the stock, the bite of the noodles, the quality of the fat, and how everything comes together without one element taking over.

That’s something Teddy Lee, founder of Maki & Ramen and Maki Nori, is very clear on.

“The tare and broth are the most important elements,” he explains. “The tare is the main flavour, and the broth gives you that silky texture. Without both, you don’t really have ramen.”

(Image credit: Natasha Breen/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

For Teddy, ramen is also personal. His go-to order is a steak tataki ramen.

“I like the creamy broth, the coconut flavours, and the spice you get from the curry. And the medium rare steak is perfect,” he says. It’s the kind of dish that reflects what he’s trying to do across his own restaurants: traditional foundations with a modern edge.

At Maki & Ramen and Maki Nori in Soho, that balance shows up in different ways. One leans into late-night tonkotsu bowls, sushi and cocktails in a lively, after-dark setting, while the other focuses on handrolls made in under 15 seconds at a central counter.

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“It’s all about freshness and energy,” he says. “We build everything from scratch, but we still want it to feel fun.”

When it comes to other London spots, he’s refreshingly unpretentious: “Kanada-Ya is where I go for a proper tonkotsu. Bone Daddies is great for the yuzu tonkotsu; it cuts through the richness nicely. And Ikigai in Edinburgh… that’s probably the most authentic bowl I’ve had outside Japan.”

London’s taken its time to get there, but it’s firmly caught up when it comes to hosting some of the best ramen restaurants in the world. What started as a handful of specialist spots has grown into something far more varied, with reliable chains, under-the-radar independents, and a few places that genuinely rival anything you’d queue for in Asia.

After working through some of the city’s most talked-about bowls, these are the spots that are worth your time, with expert picks from Teddy, the Shortlist team, and our foodie reader's top tips, too..

The best ramen in London: Teddy's Picks

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Kanada-Ya

28 Foubert's Pl, Soho, London W1F 7PR

Teddy keeps it simple here. Kanada-Ya is his go-to for a classic tonkotsu done right, rich, balanced, and dependable without overcomplicating things. It’s the kind of bowl that sticks to tradition and executes it properly.

(Image credit: Bone Daddies)

Bone Daddies

31 Peter St, London W1F 0AR

For something a bit brighter, Teddy goes for the yuzu tonkotsu at Bone Daddies. “It cuts through the richness nicely,” he says. It’s still comforting, but with a citrus lift that keeps things fresh.

We also tried Bone Daddies, and Teddy is bang on. You’re in, you’re seated, and your food arrives almost immediately. The pork pork chilli ramen is what we tried, bringing a steady heat that cuts through the richness without taking over, and everything lands exactly as you’d hope, hot, fresh, and well put together. It’s not trying to reinvent anything, but it doesn’t need to.

Best thought of as your go-to when time’s tight, and you still want something that delivers.

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BONUS PICK: Ikigai Ramen

29-30 South Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

Not in London, so it's cheating a little, but it's seemingly worth the mention. Teddy calls Ikigai one of the "most authentic bowls" he’s had outside Japan.

Shortlist Selects

(Image credit: Koya)

Koya

10-12 Bloomberg Arcade London EC4N 8AR

Koya leans into its City location rather than fighting it. Set in Bloomberg Arcade, it’s built to handle the lunchtime rush, and then some.

The menu’s broader than most, with a focus on thick udon noodles as well as thinner ramen and a bit more experimentation in the flavours. The niku atsu atsu stands out for its thick noodles and a broth that leans slightly more towards fish than the usual pork-heavy options, giving it a different kind of depth.

It works whether you’re in for a quick solo lunch or stretching things into something longer with a drink. Either way, it holds its own.

(Image credit: Future)

Hakata

177 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UW

Hakata feels like it’s built for evenings rather than quick pit stops. Bermondsey Street already leans that way, and this place makes the most of it.

The ramen is strong, rich tonkotsu, properly flavoured, but it’s the rest of the menu that gives it an edge. The aubergine karaage is a standout, and the smaller plates mean you’re not limited to just one bowl and done. Add in a cocktail list and a bar downstairs that’s actually worth using, and it quickly becomes somewhere you stay longer than planned.

Go with a few people, order widely, and treat it as a full evening rather than just dinner

(Image credit: Future)

Menya Ramen House

29 Museum St, London WC1A 1LH

Being this close to the British Museum, you’d expect something built for convenience rather than quality. Menya Ramen House proves otherwise.

It’s compact, slightly cramped, and constantly busy, with an open kitchen that keeps things ticking along. The karai ramen brings heat, but it’s balanced enough to let the pork and chicken broth come through properly. That sense of restraint is what makes it work.

Not somewhere you linger, but exactly what you want when you’re central and need something reliable.

(Image credit: Future)

Tokoton

25 Bartholomew St, London SE1 4AL

Tokoton isn’t the easiest place to stumble across, which is probably why it feels a bit under the radar. Tucked away near Elephant and Castle, it trades footfall for focus.

The space is small, calm, and stripped back in a way that puts everything on the food. The classic ramen is easily one of the best around, rich but controlled, perfectly done noodles with a satisfying bite, and pork that does exactly what it should. Nothing feels overworked or exaggerated.

It’s the type of place you go out of your way for once, and then keep going back to, undoubtedly our favourite ramen spot we tried.

Your picks

(Image credit: Tonkotsu)

Tonkotsu

Battersea Power Station, 6 Arches Ln, Nine Elms, London SW11 8AB

Liam H., Harringay: Tonkotsu gets the fundamentals spot on. Big portions, a cosy, tightly packed interior, and an atmosphere that feels full without being overwhelming. It’s the kind of place that hums rather than shouts. It's the best ramen I've had outside Japan, and it’s not hard to see why. The bowls are rich and comforting, with a depth that feels intentional, and the whole experience leans into that sense of authenticity that keeps people coming back.

(Image credit: Uzumaki)

Uzumaki

107 Great Russell St, London WC1B 3NB

Connor K., Newham: I wasn’t sure if Uzumaki would lean too heavily on the theme, but the ramen surprised me. It’s rich, filling, and genuinely good, not just something that looks the part.

Luckily, it does look the part too, everything’s clearly been put together with presentation in mind. The staff are welcoming, the whole place has a fun energy to it, and it works really well as a group spot if you’re after something different. Even the drinks are decent, not just there to pad things out. You go for the theme, but it’s the food that makes you stick around.





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