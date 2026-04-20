Two of the world's best new hotels are in London

Each year a list of the best new hotels is released, and in 2026 two new London establishments have made the cut.

Would we actually rather spend a weekend in a more picturesque location — the photography alone published alongside the list over at Travel + Leisure will make you pine for a holiday — sure we would. But these places are something special.

The Chancery Rosewood

First up is The Chancery Rosewood, which opened in September 2025. We’ve written about this world-class hotel before, when it made Luxury Travel Intelligence’s list of major new openings just months after it opened its doors.

It’s based in the old American embassy building, a Grade-II listed place in Grosvenor Square. It was built in 1960 and served as an official chancery until 2017.

Since then it has had quite the spruce-up to become The Chancery Rosewood, where you can expect to pay upwards of £1500 a night for a simple room. Or upwards of £20,000 a night for one of the site’s incredible “house” accommodations.

These are the hotel’s four lavish apartments, named to reflect the building’s history: Saarinen, John Adams, Kennedy and Chancery. Eero Saarinen designed the building, if you’re wondering.

The Rosewood group commands no less than four spots on Travel + Leisure’s 100 best new hotel of the year list, the others going to Rosewood Amsterdam, Rosewood Mandarina and Rosewood Miyakojima in Japan.

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The Newman

London’s other entry is The Newman, a Fitzrovia spot that opened in early 2026.

It is at least somewhat more within reach of mere mortals’ budgets, with nights in a Classic room starting at around £540. As usual, the price varies based on the night(s) required.

It’s an 81-room hotel with an Art Deco style that aims to represent “where Bloomsbury’s culture meets Soho’s style.”

There’s a rooftop bar with views, while a spa and pool takes over a whole floor of the place. A stay includes access to this “Wellness Floor,” which features a sauna and steam room, a salt room and ice lounge — as well as of course a pool and a gym.

Or you can book a 3-hour session at the spa on its own for £95.

For dining at The Newman there’s Brasserie Angelica, which serves a fairly broad — if familiar — range of dishes from steaks to burgers and confit duck leg. There’s also a “pre-fix” menu for early mid-week dining, 11:30 to 18:30, with two courses for £30 or three for £40.

If you fancy a look at something more exotic, the full list of 100 new hotels is well worth a browse over at Travel + Leisure.





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