London’s biggest Oktoberfest is officially returning for 2025

Brits hardly need an excuse to indulge in a pint - a Sunday roast, watching a game, a sunny day - a cold day, come to that- but nonetheless, the hops hipsters and hooligans have reason to celebrate, as London’s biggest Oktoberfest is officially returning.

The festival will be taking over Clapham Common from 10th-25th October 2025, with 22,000 guests expected to take over the green space across three booze-filled weekends.

It’s not just pints that will be on offer, with oompah bands, DJs, crowd games, fairground rides, and a dancefloor available to liven up the experience, and probably create some questionable decisions that you’ll regret the next morning. Was the room spinning or did you just go on the merry-go-round three times after drinking eight pints…

(Image credit: Oktoberfest on the Common)

The festival has an exclusive partnership with Munich’s iconic Paulaner brewery, and it’s the only UK Oktoberfest to team up with them. Is it the same as a city break in Germany? Definitely not. Although it’s probably the closest you’ll get for £30 and only a tube ride away.

There is plenty on offer to soak up the booze, too, proper Bavarian grub with four different vendors. But if you’re just there for the steins, you’ll be able to explore all sorts from authentic Munich beer to local London breweries and fan faves like Jubel. And if you’re being dragged along by mates without being able to stomach a pint, there is also wine, cocktails, spirits, and alc free options.

General admission tickets start from £31.50, but there are others, including Super Early Bird and VIP tickets, so head to Skiddle or Oktoberfest on the Common’s website to work out which is best for you.