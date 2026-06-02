London Tube June Strikes: What you need to know to get around smoothly

The last round of planned Tube strikes was called off. But this time we’re not so lucky, with strikes planned for June 2nd and June 4th.

Here’s your shot-sized primer.

Unlike the last round of London Tube strikes, these ones are limited to the days on which they are set. In theory, anyway.

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Action began at the very beginning of Tuesday June 2nd, and ends at midnight. The same is true for the June 4th action, with the 24-hour strike beginning at a minute past midnight on Thursday.

For those looking for an excuse not to head to the office on Wednesday and Friday, TfL says a relatively normal service will run on both of those days.

Not all lines are affected during the strike days. But these ones definitely are:

Circle line

Piccadilly line

Metropolitan line

Central line

The Circle and Piccadilly lines will be out of action in their entirety. The Met line is affected between Baker Street and Aldgate, while the Central line is down between White City and Liverpool Street.

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TfL recommends “customers should complete their journeys before 21:00 on both days,” and the general advice appears to suggest we should anticipate issues elsewhere on the transport system.

“Service levels will vary across the Tube network,” is the slightly ominous-sounding line from TfL.

Need to get to Heathrow Airport during the strikes? There will be a replacement bus service running, but it may be worth checking if you can get the Elizabeth line instead. That Piccadilly route is interminable even when the tubes are running.

As in the other recent bouts, these June Tube strikes are actions by RMT union members. Their concerns include plans to shift to a four-day work week schedule, and its impact on shift lengths, among other issues.

TfL recommends you use the TfL Go app to get the latest travel advice, including making your way around London in the moment, although old favourites like Citymapper will also offer up-to-date info.





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