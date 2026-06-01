250 of the best hotels in the UK just got revealed and 26 London spots made the list
Just in case you need a night away from your NW bedsit
The UK has plenty of spots to rest your head, whether you’re looking for a quaint village staycation, or blow the budget luxury, from Premier Inns to prestigious five-star Plazas, there are a whole host of lovely spots. And luckily for us, there are reams of experts doing the, erm, really tough? challenge of working out which is the best, wading through thread count, tiny toiletries, and the obligatory (and beloved) hotel breakfasts. The experts over at The Telegraph have listed 250 of the best hotels across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – and 26 of them are only lovely local London spots.
To define the ‘best’ in the UK, every hotel was scored across six different categories – location, style and character, services and facilities, rooms, food and drink, and value for money. Each hotel that made the shortlist achieved an average of eight out of ten or higher, making it into the ‘excellent’ territory.
There were plenty of stunning spots across the wilder UK areas, including The Seaside Boarding House in Dorset, set above the iconic Chesil Beach, and the beloved bougie Newt in Somerset. When it came to London, there were plenty of big hitters and not-so-surprising entries like The Chancery Rosewood, which recently made the coveted It List for 2026.
Set in the former US embassy, which only opened up in September 2025 but has already scooped up numerous accolades. Rooms in the Grade II listed building are on average £1,700 a night, with some of the most luxurious rooms and suites coming with a whopping £20,000 per night price tag. Classics like Corinthia, Claridges, The Ritz, and The Connaught all made the list too, proving that just because everyone talks about them and movie stars stay there etc etc they *are* actually worth it.
The Telegraph’s best hotels in London 2026
- The Chancery Rosewood
- 1 Hotel Mayfair
- Batty Langley’s
- Beaverbrook Town House
- Broadwick Soho
- Claridge’s
- Corinthia London
- Ham Yard Hotel
- Henrietta Experimental
- Hotel Café Royal
- Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
- NoMad London
- Shangri-La The Shard London
- The Beaumont
- The Bingham Riverhouse
- The Bloomsbury
- The Connaught
- The Goring
- The Hoxton, Southwark
- The Lanesborough
- The Ned
- The Peninsula London
- The Ritz
- The Standard, London
- The Twenty Two
- Town Hall Hotel
You can check out the full list over at The Telegraph's website, even if it's just to snoop at what places in your postcode are deemed swanky enough to qualify as the best of the best.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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