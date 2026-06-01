250 of the best hotels in the UK just got revealed and 26 London spots made the list

The UK has plenty of spots to rest your head, whether you’re looking for a quaint village staycation, or blow the budget luxury, from Premier Inns to prestigious five-star Plazas, there are a whole host of lovely spots. And luckily for us, there are reams of experts doing the, erm, really tough? challenge of working out which is the best, wading through thread count, tiny toiletries, and the obligatory (and beloved) hotel breakfasts. The experts over at The Telegraph have listed 250 of the best hotels across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – and 26 of them are only lovely local London spots.

To define the ‘best’ in the UK, every hotel was scored across six different categories – location, style and character, services and facilities, rooms, food and drink, and value for money. Each hotel that made the shortlist achieved an average of eight out of ten or higher, making it into the ‘excellent’ territory.

(Image credit: The Chancery, Rosewood)

There were plenty of stunning spots across the wilder UK areas, including The Seaside Boarding House in Dorset, set above the iconic Chesil Beach, and the beloved bougie Newt in Somerset. When it came to London, there were plenty of big hitters and not-so-surprising entries like The Chancery Rosewood, which recently made the coveted It List for 2026.

Latest Videos From

Set in the former US embassy, which only opened up in September 2025 but has already scooped up numerous accolades. Rooms in the Grade II listed building are on average £1,700 a night, with some of the most luxurious rooms and suites coming with a whopping £20,000 per night price tag. Classics like Corinthia, Claridges, The Ritz, and The Connaught all made the list too, proving that just because everyone talks about them and movie stars stay there etc etc they *are* actually worth it.

(Image credit: The Ritz)

The Telegraph’s best hotels in London 2026

The Chancery Rosewood

1 Hotel Mayfair

Batty Langley’s

Beaverbrook Town House

Broadwick Soho

Claridge’s

Corinthia London

Ham Yard Hotel

Henrietta Experimental

Hotel Café Royal

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

NoMad London

Shangri-La The Shard London

The Beaumont

The Bingham Riverhouse

The Bloomsbury

The Connaught

The Goring

The Hoxton, Southwark

The Lanesborough

The Ned

The Peninsula London

The Ritz

The Standard, London

The Twenty Two

Town Hall Hotel

You can check out the full list over at The Telegraph's website, even if it's just to snoop at what places in your postcode are deemed swanky enough to qualify as the best of the best.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



