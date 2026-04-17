A brand new stand up comedy festival is coming to Crystal Palace – but not where you’d expect
Putting the underground in underground comedy
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When you think about heading out for a night of comedic fun in London, you’d probably expect, well, a comedy club for starters – failing that, maybe a pub or theatre perhaps. A hidden subway underneath a park, on the other hand, not so much.
That will all soon change, though, as this year Stand Up at the Subway will be coming to London, bringing a brand-new comedy festival to Crystal Palace’s Subway. Eleven live shows will be kicking off across four nights, bringing a mix of household names, Edinburgh previews, works in progress, and new faces across a series of mixed bills.
The festival, which is hands down one of London’s more atmospherically located gigs, is taking place in Crystal Palace Subway. Names like names like Daniel Kitson, Elis James, Kerry Godliman, and Shoot from the Hip are already confirmed, so you’re bound to get some laughs no matter what your taste is.
The festival is all about experiencing live comedy up close in a truly unforgettable setting. The subway is a bit of a hidden gem of London history, first built in 1865 to connect rail passengers to the Crystal Palace. It’s one of the only surviving structures after a big old fire back in 1936. It has turned its hand to hosting other events too, including being the set for a 1990s Chemical Brothers video.
There is a licensed bar on site so you can keep refuelled throughout, and take a sip during any awkward moments. The space is a unique, intimate space, which serves as a perfect evening out to discover new talent or catch some of your favourite acts.
The evening’s opening night sees Scott Bennett, Elis James, and Sharon Wanjohi take to the stage, and wraps up on 24th May with a mixed bill including Hal Cruttenden. Anna Thomas, Dan Tiernan, MC’d by Eshaan Akbar. Tickets are available via the Crystal Palace Park Trust website with most priced around £20.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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